Falcons sign 16 players to reserve/future contracts in 2024

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts now that the 2023 regular season is over.

Below is a complete list of the players signed:

Chris Blair, wide receiver*

Natrone Brooks, cornerback*

Lukas Denis, safety*

Milo Eifler, linebacker*

Demone Harris, defensive lineman*

John Leglue, offensive lineman*

Donavan Mutin, linebacker*

Justin Shaffer, offensive lineman*

Ryan Swoboda, offensive tackle*

Tre Tarpley, safety*

Tyler Vrabel, offensive lineman*

Carlos Washington, running back*

Barry Wesley, offensive lineman**

Willington Previlon, defensive lineman

Austin Mack, wide receiver

Robert Burns, fullback

Twelve of the names – those with a single asterisks – are already familiar to the Falcons, as they were on Atlanta's practice squad when the 2023 season ended. Wesley – with two asterisks – was on the practice squad's injured reserve list.

Previlon was a free agent after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him in August 2023. He has never seen live action in the NFL.

Mack was also a free agent after playing in the CFL in 2023. His last NFL stint was with the San Francisco 49ers but was waived in August 2022. He only ever saw live playing time in 2020 with the New York Giants, playing in 11 games and recording seven receptions for 91 yards.

Burns was signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad. He doesn't have any game stats on his resume.