Falcons select DT Zion Logue with the No. 197 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive tackle Zion Logue from Georgia with the No. 197 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' sixth-round pick:
Height: 6-5
Weight: 314
School: Georgia
2023 stats: 14 appearances, 10 starts | 17 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack | Two pass breakups
Honors: Played in East-West Shrine Bowl
Tori McElhaney's analysis: The consensus amongst national analysts about Zion Logue is that he is more disruptive than his stat sheet may suggests. Despite his lack of sack numbers, he was a force to be reckoned with on Georgia's defensive front – a defensive front that has churned out multiple first-round draft picks over Logue's time with the Bulldogs.
For Logue, he stood out in his own way as a solid run defender, particularly in his final two years in Athens.
He has predominately been a rotational player, only starting 16 games and averaging about 25 snaps per game in 2023. However, he has had significant opportunities as a role player in 50 games over the course of his career.
In all, Logue brings a size factor at 314 pounds that pairs well not only with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata but also with the two new faces in his own draft class of Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus. The Falcons end the 2024 NFL Draft class with a hat trick at defensive tackle.