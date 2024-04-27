Falcons select DT Zion Logue with the No. 197 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive tackle Zion Logue from Georgia with the No. 197 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' sixth-round pick:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 314

School: Georgia

2023 stats: 14 appearances, 10 starts | 17 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack | Two pass breakups

Honors: Played in East-West Shrine Bowl

Tori McElhaney's analysis: The consensus amongst national analysts about Zion Logue is that he is more disruptive than his stat sheet may suggests. Despite his lack of sack numbers, he was a force to be reckoned with on Georgia's defensive front – a defensive front that has churned out multiple first-round draft picks over Logue's time with the Bulldogs.

For Logue, he stood out in his own way as a solid run defender, particularly in his final two years in Athens.

He has predominately been a rotational player, only starting 16 games and averaging about 25 snaps per game in 2023. However, he has had significant opportunities as a role player in 50 games over the course of his career.