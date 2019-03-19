Why the Falcons have gone all in on offense (so far) in free agency

The Falcons' approach to free agency this offseason has been relatively straightforward, and yet it could go a long way in shoring up one of Atlanta's greatest needs heading into 2019.

Averaging just more than 98 yards per game, the Falcons' run game was among the least productive in the NFL in 2019. Following the season, coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons fell short in their ability to "run the ball with great efficiency."

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta has made a bunch of moves that should help it do just that.

The first two signings of free agency, left guard James Carpenter and right guard Jamon Brown, signaled that the Falcons were serious about addressing their offensive line, which surrendered 42 sacks in 2018, making Matt Ryan the eighth-most sacked quarterback.

In Carpenter and Brown, the Falcons have also added a lot of size up front. Carpenter is 6-foot-5 and weighs 321 pounds, while Brown is 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds. The Falcons' starting offensive line for their season opener in 2018 had an average height of 6-foot-4 and an average weight of 306 pounds. Plugging in Carpenter and Brown at the guard spots and adding Ty Sambrailo as the projected starter at right guard would give the Falcons an average height of 6-foot-5 and an average weight of 319 pounds on the offensive line.

That's not a massive leap by any means, but it's a nice start. Those are just numbers, though, let's take a closer look at the Falcons' new guards and tight end Luke Stocker as well.

James Carpenter