Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' picks

The Falcons and Panthers played each other 18 days ago and a lot has happened since Carolina's 23-16 on Oct. 11. Later that day, the Falcons parted ways with general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

A long, hard and emotional week ensued for the Falcons, but interim coach Raheem Morris was able to get the team dialed in and they put together their best performance of the season – a 40-23 win over the Vikings on the road in Minneapolis – for their first win.

Atlanta leads the all-time series between these two teams, 32-19, and has also won eight of the last matchups with the Panthers. Charlotte has been especially kind to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, too. Ryan has eight touchdown passes and just one interception in his last four games at Carolina (113.4 QB rating).