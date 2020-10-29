Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' picks

The Falcons are up in Charlotte to take on the Panthers on Thursday night

Oct 29, 2020 at 03:10 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_20285682351085
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Falcons and Panthers played each other 18 days ago and a lot has happened since Carolina's 23-16 on Oct. 11. Later that day, the Falcons parted ways with general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

A long, hard and emotional week ensued for the Falcons, but interim coach Raheem Morris was able to get the team dialed in and they put together their best performance of the season – a 40-23 win over the Vikings on the road in Minneapolis – for their first win.

Atlanta leads the all-time series between these two teams, 32-19, and has also won eight of the last matchups with the Panthers. Charlotte has been especially kind to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, too. Ryan has eight touchdown passes and just one interception in his last four games at Carolina (113.4 QB rating).

Can the Falcons get back on track and improve to 2-6 or will the Panthers get their first season series sweep of Atlanta since 2013? Here's what the experts in the media think about this Week 8 matchup:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Through the Years | Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Take a look back some of the history of the matchup at Carolina.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
1 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
2 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
3 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
4 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
5 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
6 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
7 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
8 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
9 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
10 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
11 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
12 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
13 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
14 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
15 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
16 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
17 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
18 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
19 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
20 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
21 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
22 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
23 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
24 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
25 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
26 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
27 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

SFTB: Should Falcons hit reset button now? Trade rumors, defensive issues, draft targets ... take a QB?

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Thursday night's showdown with the Carolina Panthers
news

Michael Jenkins on Bird Noises: Justin Fields, Bobby Petrino's exit and 'there's a lot of change coming'

 Michael Jenkins (a.k.a., the man who caught Matt Ryan's first NFL pass and scored) talks about the Falcons, NFL Draft, mid-season coaching changes and much more with Matt Tabeek
news

When up against Julio Jones or Christian McCaffrey, teams need their own 'Jordan Rules'

Sometimes, against the best of the best, there's no true way to completely stop them, you just have to slow them down
news

Falcons offense prepared for Hurricane Zeta's potential impact on game

Showers could be expected throughout the course of the game
news

Calvin Ridley's epiphany in hospital sparked quest for greatness 

How Calvin Ridley's moment of realization in 2019 set the tone for the career year he's having in 2020
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina
news

Early Bird Report: Christian McCaffrey's status vs. Falcons still uncertain

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Lamenting loss to Lions, Eli Apple, NFL Draft, Falcons GM search, Raheem Morris on biggest regret

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields

Top News

Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' picks

SFTB: Should Falcons hit reset button now? Trade rumors, defensive issues, draft targets ... take a QB?

When up against Julio Jones or Christian McCaffrey, teams need their own 'Jordan Rules'

Falcons offense prepared for Hurricane Zeta's potential impact on game

Advertising