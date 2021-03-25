What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 

Mar 25, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons signed three new players to their roster in running back Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo on Thursday.

With the acquisition of Davis, Atlanta fills one of its biggest positional needs. The Falcons could very well and likely will still add a running back in the draft, but the need is less dire with Davis on the roster. Coach Arthur Smith now has a power back to feature in his offense. Last season, the Falcons finished with the No. 27th ranked rushing offense in 2020, averaging 95.8 yards per game

Davis served as the Carolina Panthers' starting running back in the 2020 season with Christian McCaffrey out for a majority of the year. Davis recorded 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, with 642 yards coming on the ground and 373 yards receiving on 59 catches.

Moreau, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team. This move gives the Falcons more depth at the cornerback position. Atlanta's No. 2 starter at cornerback is one of the positions that has yet to be solidified. Expect Moreau to compete with Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver for this role come training camp. Atlanta could add to this group to the draft as well.

The former third-round pick has appeared in 60 games with 18 starts and recorded 125 tackles, 13 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Mingo, 30, started three games for the Bears in the 2020 season. The acquisition of Mingo gives the Falcons another versatile linebacker who has plenty of experience. Mingo was the 6th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In eight seasons, Mingo has amassed 255 tackles, five forced fumbles and 12.5 sacks.

New defensive coordinator Dean Pees is known for his ability to create pressure packages all over the field. Mingo is a player Pees can utilize in such role and adds a veteran presence to the Falcons' linebacker room. The Falcons need pass rush help after a season in which the team finished with only 29 in the 2020 season which was No. 23 in the NFL.

Fans cheer during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year
news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Lee Smith embracing his new role: I'm here to make sure no one hits Matt Ryan

New Falcons tight end Lee Smith is excited about helping re-vamp Falcons run game and protect Matt Ryan 
news

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 
news

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft and how it impacts Falcons

The NFL announced the plans for the 2021 NFL Draft 
news

What the signings of Erik Harris, Brandon Copeland mean for Falcons 

Taking a closer look at what the Falcons' most recent signings mean 
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Tabeek's Final Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, land 'generational' player and best all-around defender

With Matt Ryan in place for the immediate future, the Falcons pull off a pair of trades to upgrade their roster significantly
news

Report: Brandon Copeland to visit Falcons

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is reportedly set to visit the Falcons 

Top News

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

Filling the needs in free agency to draft the best players on the board | GM Terry Fontenot

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Advertising