What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

The Falcons signed three new players to their roster in running back Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo on Thursday.

With the acquisition of Davis, Atlanta fills one of its biggest positional needs. The Falcons could very well and likely will still add a running back in the draft, but the need is less dire with Davis on the roster. Coach Arthur Smith now has a power back to feature in his offense. Last season, the Falcons finished with the No. 27th ranked rushing offense in 2020, averaging 95.8 yards per game

Davis served as the Carolina Panthers' starting running back in the 2020 season with Christian McCaffrey out for a majority of the year. Davis recorded 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, with 642 yards coming on the ground and 373 yards receiving on 59 catches.

Moreau, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team. This move gives the Falcons more depth at the cornerback position. Atlanta's No. 2 starter at cornerback is one of the positions that has yet to be solidified. Expect Moreau to compete with Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver for this role come training camp. Atlanta could add to this group to the draft as well.

The former third-round pick has appeared in 60 games with 18 starts and recorded 125 tackles, 13 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Mingo, 30, started three games for the Bears in the 2020 season. The acquisition of Mingo gives the Falcons another versatile linebacker who has plenty of experience. Mingo was the 6th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In eight seasons, Mingo has amassed 255 tackles, five forced fumbles and 12.5 sacks.