Week 8 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Lions

At the start of the week, the Atlanta Falcons (2-5) took a trip across the pond to London, preparing for Sunday's International Series contest against the Detroit Lions (5-2). Atlanta is looking for its third win of the season, most importantly to stay in the race for the NFC South crown. The Carolina Panthers (3-3-1) remain atop the division, while the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Falcons are just in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5).

While the entire Falcons fan base is hoping for and expecting a win on Sunday, here is a quick look at which team some of the national experts are picking in the Week 8 matchup:

CBSSports.com Expert Picks - Seven of the eight experts polled picked the Lions to beat the Falcons.

ESPN NFL Expert Picks - 12 of the 13 experts polled believe Detroit will top Atlanta.

FoxSports.com Expert Picks - All six experts like the Lions over the Falcons.