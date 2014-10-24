Week 8 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Lions

Oct 24, 2014 at 03:44 AM

At the start of the week, the Atlanta Falcons (2-5) took a trip across the pond to London, preparing for Sunday's International Series contest against the Detroit Lions (5-2). Atlanta is looking for its third win of the season, most importantly to stay in the race for the NFC South crown. The Carolina Panthers (3-3-1) remain atop the division, while the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Falcons are just in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5).

While the entire Falcons fan base is hoping for and expecting a win on Sunday, here is a quick look at which team some of the national experts are picking in the Week 8 matchup:

CBSSports.com Expert Picks - Seven of the eight experts polled picked the Lions to beat the Falcons.

ESPN NFL Expert Picks - 12 of the 13 experts polled believe Detroit will top Atlanta.

FoxSports.com Expert Picks - All six experts like the Lions over the Falcons.

NFL.com Expert Picks - Each of the experts polled picked the Lions to defeat the Falcons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons roster moves: What it means to get Steven Means back, Qadree Ollison elevated

Veteran edge rusher activated off injured reserve, young running back elevated off practice-squad
news

Hall of Famer and Falcons Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey passes away at 77

news

Grady Jarrett devotes time, platform to helping patients with Children's Healthcare Atlanta -- My Cause, My Cleats

10-year old boy, who recently received heart transplant, helped design Jarrett's cleats
news

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay 

Atlanta enters Sunday as healthy as its been in a while, how does that change what the Falcons can do? 

Top News

Grady Jarrett devotes time, platform to helping patients with Children's Healthcare Atlanta -- My Cause, My Cleats

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay 

'Patience and faith:' Richie Grant discusses how he has progressed through rookie year

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Advertising