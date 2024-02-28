Warrick Dunn's journey to accepting late mother's challenge by giving back

Born in New Orleans but raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dunn was the oldest of six kids. As the oldest sibling, he had to play the "dad" role. He had to make sure his siblings had something to eat for dinner, did their homework and took their baths. Dunn had to become very responsible at an early age. Even though his mother spent a significant amount of time at work, she would still find ways to come to her children's games and events.

Dunn was recruited to play football at a predominately white, Catholic high school. After his first nine weeks, he had only attained a 0.9 GPA; as a result, he was ruled academically ineligible to play football. Smothers asked, "Are you going to show these people you can do this?"

The challenge from his mother served as a catalyst to prove to everyone that he could not only excel at football, but excel academically. As a result, he raised his GPA to a 3.0.

Dunn soon discovered a father figure in his football/track coach, Maelen "Choo Choo" Brooks. Brooks was pivotal in helping Dunn become the person that his mother could count on for help with his siblings. Brooks often shared a wealth of knowledge with Dunn, and was the person that Dunn could pick up the phone to call whenever he needed help or advice. Revered head football coaches Bobby Bowden (Florida State University) and Tony Dungy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) also had a significant impact on Dunn's life, helping him develop his moral foundation.

Upon arriving to Florida State, coaches initially wanted Dunn to play defensive back, but he made a deal with Bowden to play running back instead. He asserted himself in practice, and became a key component to FSU winning the national championship as a freshman.

Dunn played four seasons at FSU, finishing in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy votes twice during his college career. After a stellar college career, Dunn was drafted 12th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considered undersized by NFL standards at 5-foot-9,180 pounds, Dunn played the game with a chip on his shoulder. He worked out three times a day to ensure he stayed game-ready. Tony Dorsett, former running back of the Dallas Cowboys, is a player that he watched growing up, and emulated his running style. Dorsett was small like Dunn, and had a smooth and shifty running style. Dunn thought that emulating Dorsett would help him be the best running back he could be.

Dunn's ability was evident; he won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in the 1997-98 season. He made the Pro Bowl two more times, including the 2005 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. Dunn also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2004, which is awarded to the player that best demonstrates significant community impact.

"I would rather win the Walter Payton Man of the Year over winning Offensive Player of the year or an MVP," Dunn said.