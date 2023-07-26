Atlanta Falcons to fund construction of new USO Center in Bulgaria

Jul 26, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Manager

AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Atlanta Falcons will fund the construction of a new USO Center at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, the team announced on Wednesday.

Last month, Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, kicker Younghoe Koo, tight end Feleipe Franks and Vice Chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment Steve Cannon embarked on a week-long United Service Organizations (USO) tour to Germany, Romania and Bulgaria to visit U.S. service members deployed overseas.

lorenzo.uso

In addition to learning more about military service and seeing what day-to-day life for deployed troops entails, the group gained first-hand knowledge of the impact of the USO, whose mission is to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. One of the many ways the USO connects deployed troops with home is through USO Centers – a dedicated space on-base with high-speed Wi-Fi for video calls to loved ones, lounge seating and entertainment stations with capability to watch live sporting events, play video games with friends back home, screen movies and more.

Through the visit to Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, the group recognized the potential to further the Falcons partnership with the USO and bring deployed U.S. troops closer to home by funding the construction of a USO Center on base.

"The Falcons have a long history of honoring and supporting our military, both past and present," says Cannon. "We have partnered directly with the USO since 2016 to tour active military areas in hopes of learning from our service men and women overseas. This USO Center is an example of our ongoing commitment to helping these soldiers during their deployments and beyond."

art.uso

"I often talk about the importance of a team," said Grant McCormick, the regional vice president for USO Europe, Middle East, Africa. "We are grateful to the Atlanta Falcons for their recent visit to the region. This funding for the construction of this new USO Center at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria is a true example of teams coming together to further support the people serving in our nation's military."

About the USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About AMBSE: AMB Sports and Entertainment is comprised of the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, award-winning Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, and PGA TOUR Superstore.

nielsen.uso

Related Content

news

'I want to be more of a factor': How Richie Grant plans to elevate his game, make significant strides in third season

Safety also details how he's building a rapport with Jessie Bates III

news

Camp report: Clark Phillips III makes splash play in front of fans

Intensity rises as defensive backs and receivers face off.

news

How Desmond Ridder has worked to take next steps in his development

From offseason throwing sessions to coaches challenging him to assuming team leadership, Ridder is trying to level up in Falcons training camp

news

Camp report: Kyle Pitts makes his return as Falcons begin 2023 training camp

Cordarrelle Patterson meets with the media, Pitts updates on his rehab and a mustachioed man sets the tone.

news

Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Team signs MyCole Pruitt, waives running back Caleb Huntley in corresponding transaction

news

Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

Three stars discuss their offseasons, staying healthy and camp life in Atlanta

news

Bair: Why it will be fascinating to watch Falcons head into phase of Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith era

Finally set with a roster not hindered salary-cap constraints, Falcons have real chance to compete in NFC South

news

Falcons defensive front preview: Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree will help Grady Jarrett try to generate pressure

New coordinator Ryan Nielsen will play a significant role in effort to get after quarterback, shut down the run

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom to anchor offensive line for a long time

Right guard signed a contract extension that links him to Falcons through 2028 season

news

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell has potential to be elite corner representing hometown over long term

Clemson product, Atlanta native has become shutdown corner over three professional seasons

news

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on physically unable to perform list

Running back suffered an Achilles' tendon injury against the Saints late last season

Top News

'I want to be more of a factor': How Richie Grant plans to elevate his game, make significant strides in third season

Highlights: Falcons welcome fans for day two of 2023 AT&T Training Camp | Atlanta Falcons

Camp report: Clark Phillips III makes splash play in front of fans

2023 AT&T Training Camp | 07.27.23

Advertising