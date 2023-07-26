Atlanta Falcons to fund construction of new USO Center in Bulgaria

AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Atlanta Falcons will fund the construction of a new USO Center at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, the team announced on Wednesday.
Last month, Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, kicker Younghoe Koo, tight end Feleipe Franks and Vice Chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment Steve Cannon embarked on a week-long United Service Organizations (USO) tour to Germany, Romania and Bulgaria to visit U.S. service members deployed overseas.
In addition to learning more about military service and seeing what day-to-day life for deployed troops entails, the group gained first-hand knowledge of the impact of the USO, whose mission is to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. One of the many ways the USO connects deployed troops with home is through USO Centers – a dedicated space on-base with high-speed Wi-Fi for video calls to loved ones, lounge seating and entertainment stations with capability to watch live sporting events, play video games with friends back home, screen movies and more.
Through the visit to Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, the group recognized the potential to further the Falcons partnership with the USO and bring deployed U.S. troops closer to home by funding the construction of a USO Center on base.
"The Falcons have a long history of honoring and supporting our military, both past and present," says Cannon. "We have partnered directly with the USO since 2016 to tour active military areas in hopes of learning from our service men and women overseas. This USO Center is an example of our ongoing commitment to helping these soldiers during their deployments and beyond."
"I often talk about the importance of a team," said Grant McCormick, the regional vice president for USO Europe, Middle East, Africa. "We are grateful to the Atlanta Falcons for their recent visit to the region. This funding for the construction of this new USO Center at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria is a true example of teams coming together to further support the people serving in our nation's military."
