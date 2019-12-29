Ty Sambrailo sets NFL records on TD catch

The touchdown catch, which gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, was the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since 1950, which was the first available year for that date, per Pro Football Reference. The previous record holder for longest touchdown catch by an offensive lineman was Hall of Famer Lou Groza, who scored a 23-yard touchdown in 1950. On the game broadcast, it was reported that Sambrailo, who weighs 315 pounds, is the heaviest player to ever score a touchdown of 35 yards.