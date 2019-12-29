Ty Sambrailo sets NFL records on TD catch

Dec 29, 2019 at 01:46 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

ty 2

Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo stunned the crowd at Raymond James Stadium with a 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and set some NFL records in the process.

The touchdown catch, which gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, was the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since 1950, which was the first available year for that date, per Pro Football Reference. The previous record holder for longest touchdown catch by an offensive lineman was Hall of Famer Lou Groza, who scored a 23-yard touchdown in 1950. On the game broadcast, it was reported that Sambrailo, who weighs 315 pounds, is the heaviest player to ever score a touchdown of 35 yards.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: Analyzing the Falcons schedule, and moves in free agency (those made and those not)

Tori answers your questions in this week's final mailbag.

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Drake London important, but unknown, piece of 2022 transition

London hasn't played a single down in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's not a foundational piece of the Falcons organization at this point in time.

news

Falcons announce details for Mercedes-Benz Stadium open practice during 2022 training camp

The Falcons will open up the stadium for fans to view practice on August 15.

news

Falcons sign second round draft pick to rookie deal

Atlanta selected Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom continues to anchor offensive line

The Falcons have picked up his fifth-year option. What does this tell us about Lindstrom's future with the organization?

news

Bair Mail: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver; how good can this secondary be?

Tori answers questions about her favorite topic: Dean Pees' defense.

news

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell out to prove he can't be overlooked

Terrell is one of the most talented young cornerbacks in the game. How does the success he gathered in 2021 translate to 2022?

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts becomes the player he was drafted to be

After a record-breaking rookie season, Pitts has proven he is the future of the Falcons offense under Arthur Smith.

news

Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Rich McKay, Dan Reeves and six former players honored.

news

Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players?

Scott Bair is on vacation. Tori takes over the mailbag, and she addresses the elephant in the room right off the bat.

news

Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

Veteran position coach also evaluates on Qadree Ollison, Avery Williams switching positions

news

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss who must step up to improve Falcons pass rush

Top News

Falcons Building Blocks: Drake London important, but unknown, piece of 2022 transition

Bair Mail: Analyzing the Falcons schedule, and moves in free agency (those made and those not)

Falcons announce details for Mercedes-Benz Stadium open practice during 2022 training camp

Falcons sign second round draft pick to rookie deal

Advertising