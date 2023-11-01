Falcons sign DL Travis Bell off Chicago Bears practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons added more depth along the interior defensive line. They signed Travis Bell off the Chicago Bears practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

The Kennesaw State alum, who stands 6 feet and 310 pounds, was drafted in the seventh round in 2023.

Bell had 124 tackles, including 24.5 for a loss, and 11 sacks in five seasons with the Owls but has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut.

This addition comes after the Falcons made other moves along the defensive line. They likely came as a result of Grady Jarrett's torn ACL, an injury suffered early in a Week 8 loss to Tennessee. Atlanta also acquired Kentavius Street in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles the following day.

Now Bell joins a defensive front that will certainly experience some shuffling as they try to assemble a plan to account for Jarrett's absence.