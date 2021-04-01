Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

While most of the pre-draft talk in the media has surrounded the quarterbacks thus far, there's one prospect who created a lot of buzz around his name yesterday and that was tight end Kyle Pitts.
The former Florida offensive weapon is viewed by many as one of, if not the best, prospect in this year's class. He provided a glimpse of why that's the case with his 4.44 40-yard dash time during his pro day in Gainesville on Wednesday.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith was reportedly in attendance for Pitts' pro day and according to Mackey Award winner, he's met with the Falcons over Zoom a few times and believes the are interested in him.
"I feel like they are pretty interested," Pitts said of the Falcons. "It would be a dream come true to even be top-5 or the first non-quarterback to come off the board."
Based off what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said about his draft strategy being centered around taking the best player available, if Pitts is the top graded prospect on their board when they are the clock, he could very well be the pick.
Tight end isn't necessarily a need for the Falcons, but Fontenot said he's not in the business of reaching for players due to a need at the position. His approach is about stacking the roster with the players he and Smith feel are the best at their respective position.
"You never want to reach for needs in the draft, but when you address some of those needs prior to the draft … you feel better about going about the right approach in the draft," Fontenot said.
Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three-year career at Florida.
The Falcons own the No. 4 pick in this year's draft with nine total picks.