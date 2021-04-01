Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

Apr 01, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

While most of the pre-draft talk in the media has surrounded the quarterbacks thus far, there's one prospect who created a lot of buzz around his name yesterday and that was tight end Kyle Pitts.

The former Florida offensive weapon is viewed by many as one of, if not the best, prospect in this year's class. He provided a glimpse of why that's the case with his 4.44 40-yard dash time during his pro day in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was reportedly in attendance for Pitts' pro day and according to Mackey Award winner, he's met with the Falcons over Zoom a few times and believes the are interested in him.

"I feel like they are pretty interested," Pitts said of the Falcons. "It would be a dream come true to even be top-5 or the first non-quarterback to come off the board."

Based off what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said about his draft strategy being centered around taking the best player available, if Pitts is the top graded prospect on their board when they are the clock, he could very well be the pick.

Tight end isn't necessarily a need for the Falcons, but Fontenot said he's not in the business of reaching for players due to a need at the position. His approach is about stacking the roster with the players he and Smith feel are the best at their respective position.

"You never want to reach for needs in the draft, but when you address some of those needs prior to the draft … you feel better about going about the right approach in the draft," Fontenot said.

Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three-year career at Florida.

The Falcons own the No. 4 pick in this year's draft with nine total picks.

Related Content

news

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines
news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank released a statement on Georgia voting rights
news

NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

The NFL regular-season will now be 17 games 
news

How the 49ers' recent trade with Dolphins impacts Falcons' draft plans 

Examining why the 49ers' recent trade impacts what the Falcons could do with their first-round pick
news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 
news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year
news

Lee Smith embracing his new role: I'm here to make sure no one hits Matt Ryan

New Falcons tight end Lee Smith is excited about helping re-vamp Falcons run game and protect Matt Ryan 

Top News

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Advertising