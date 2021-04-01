Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

Based off what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said about his draft strategy being centered around taking the best player available, if Pitts is the top graded prospect on their board when they are the clock, he could very well be the pick.

Tight end isn't necessarily a need for the Falcons, but Fontenot said he's not in the business of reaching for players due to a need at the position. His approach is about stacking the roster with the players he and Smith feel are the best at their respective position.

"You never want to reach for needs in the draft, but when you address some of those needs prior to the draft … you feel better about going about the right approach in the draft," Fontenot said.

Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three-year career at Florida.