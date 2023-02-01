Tom Brady announces retirement, what it means for NFC South

Tom Brady has announced his retirement via a video uploaded to social media on Wednesday morning. After retiring last offseason, Brady recanted his initial decision to retire, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.
Brady said in his video that he is retiring "for good" this time around.
Brady leaves the league as an all-time great, with records broken and established coupled with seven Super Bowl championship rings. All of that only scratching the surface of Brady's two-plus-a-few decades in the league.
It should be noted that Brady can be - and very likely will be - inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2028.
As for where this decisions leaves the NFC South and the quarterbacks position within the division, it'll be quite interesting to see how it all unfolds during the 2023 offseason.
Essentially? Nothing is set in stone.
Desmond Ridder (Atlanta), Jameis Winston (New Orleans), Matt Corral (Carolina) and Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay) are a few of the quarterbacks under contract in the NFC South for 2023. This list will - of course - expand and change, but with Brady out, it only adds more fuel to the quarterback fire that is the division's trajectory this offseason.
Will all four teams in the NFC South be vying for quarterbacks this offseason? It's looking that way.
Here's a snapshot of how Twitter reacted to the news of Brady's retirement.