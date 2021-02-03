Todd Gurley 'definitely' plans to reach out to Falcons as free agency nears 

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is one of several players scheduled to become a free agent when the new league years begins on March 17th at 4 p.m. ET.

Gurley signed a one-year deal worth a reported $6 million with the Falcons ahead of the 2020 season after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams. The start of Gurley's first year in Atlanta was promising but by the end of the season he was used as a featured back by the team. The former first-round pick rushed for 678 yards on 195 carries and scored nine touchdowns last season.

When asked if the Falcons hiring Arthur Smith as head coach would make him want to continue to stay in Atlanta, Gurley expressed his excitement.

"You get excited about a coach that runs the ball which you know doesn't happen very often," Gurley said on NFL Network on Wednesday. "So you definitely get super excited about that. I definitely have to reach out to him and [Terry Fontenot] just to be able to talk to them to see what they're thinking and just get a head start on the free agency thing."