Time Machine: Falcons-Steelers History Lesson

The Birds were on the receiving end of two of those six-pointers as RB Warrick Dunn (1-yard run) and Crumpler (31-yard catch) each chipped in with scores to help Atlanta hold a 35-31 advantage going into the fourth.

The final seven minutes saw the Falcons stretch their lead to 38-31 on a K Morten Andersen 25-yard field goal with 6:24 remaining.

The Steelers responded with a game-tying 17-yard reception by Ward, his third of the game, from QB Charlie Batch, who was replacing an injured Ben Roethlisberger.

The Falcons seemingly made a 56-yard field goal off the foot of punter turned long-range placekicker, Michael Koenen, but it was wiped out because the Steelers call time out before the snap.

Koenen lined up again, but his kick was short. The Birds got a break when officials called a roughing the kicker penalty on S Troy Polamalu. The five-yard penalty wasn't enough for a Falcons first down, but just moved the kick for a win a little shorter.

Andersen trotted out for a 52-yard attempt, but it fell short just shy of the crossbar with 25 seconds left at the 42.

Batch went deep on the first play and found Ward for a 25-yard gain to the Falcons 33. Pittsburgh raced to the line of scrimmage with the clock winding down and Batch seemingly spiked the ball with eight seconds left. But Washington was called for a false start and a mandatory 10-second run-off followed and teams were headed to overtime.

Atlanta won the toss and proceeded to mount its longest drive of the contest. The biggest play of the drive came on third down and nine at the Falcons 45-yard line. Crumpler hauled in a 26-yard pass to move the chains to the Pittsburgh 29.

The Birds moved the ball closer to the 14-yard line before calling on Andersen from 32-yards out. The "Great Dane" pushed it through the uprights on the 11th play of the possession, which sent the Falcons into a wild celebration and claimed the well-deserved 41-38 victory.

Atlanta's aerial assault was led by Crumpler who tallied a career-best three touchdowns on six catches for 117 yards.