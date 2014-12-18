Time Machine: Falcons-Saints History Lesson

Dec 18, 2014 at 02:30 AM

Throwback Thursday: Falcons-Saints Rivalry

The Falcons are heading to New Orleans this weekend for an all-important NFC South matchup with the Saints. Relive the bitter rivalry in our Throwback Thursday gallery.

Falcons running back Harmond Wages dives over the goal from the one foot line to give the team their first TD against the Saints in Atlanta on October 25, 1970. (AP Photo/BH)
Falcons safety Ray Brown picks up the ball that has just popped out of Saints running back Jim Strong and runs it back deep into Saints territory on December 19, 1971 in New Orleans (AP Photo)
Falcons defender Roland Lawrence slips on the wet ground as he tries to tackle Saints' Larry Burton on October 5, 1975 in Atlanta (AP Photo/J)
Falcons Mike Pitts defends Saints Earl Campbell as he goes for the first down on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1985. (AP Photo/Ric Field)
Falcons Brian Finneran and Saints Joe Horn collide as they fight for the ball on the last play of the game on October 21, 2001 in New Orleans
Falcons running back Warrick Dunn fights off Saints defender Fakhir Brown in New Orleans on December 26, 2004 (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Falcons coach Dan Reeves talks with line judge Mark Periman and referee Ed Hochuli at the end of the first half in a game against the Saints on December 17, 2000 in New Orleans
Saints QB Archie Manning gets a lift on the shoulders of Falcons safety Ray Brown on December 19, 1971 in New Orleans
Falcons running back Warrick Dunn fights off Saints defender Fakhir Brown on December 26, 2004 in New Orleans
Falcons WR Roddy White goes high on a 54-yard touchdown reception at the Georgia Dome on December 12, 2005 (AP Photo/John Amis)
Falcons RB Jamal Anderson breaks through the Saints' defense on October 18, 1998 in Atlanta (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
Falcons CB Deion Sanders plays in a game against the Saints on September 29, 1991 at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium
Saints QB Danny Wuerffel is sacked by Falcons Travis Hall in Atlanta on December 5, 1999 (AP Photo/Brant Sanderlin)
Falcons RB Warrick Dunn runs past Saints Mike McKenzie on November 28, 2004 in Atlanta (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Falcons TE Alge Crumpler jumps to avoid Saints Mel Mitchell after making a catch on November 28, 2004 in Atlanta (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Saints WR Jerome Pathon is tacked by Falcons Bryan Scott after making a catch in Atlanta on November 28, 2004. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Falcons RB Warrick Dunn dives into the endzone for a touchdown as Saints Josh Bullocks looks on in San Antonio, Texas on October 16, 2005 (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Saints QB Aaron Brooks is forced out of bounds by Falcons defender Demorrio Williams at the Georgia Dome on December 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Falcons RB T.J. Duckett fights for yardage aginst the Saints at the Georgia Dome on December 12, 2005
K Morten Andersen kicking a field goal against the Saints on September 25, 2006 in New Orleans
QB Drew Brees' pass is blocked by DT Darrell Shropshire in New Orleans on September 25, 2006
RB Warrick Dunn running the ball against the Saints in New Orleans on September 25, 2006
Falcons RB Ken Oxendine runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by Saints LB Mark Fields on October 10, 1999 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Andrew J. Cohoon)
Falcons WR Terance Mathis is stopped by Saints defender Je'Rod Cherry after making a catch in Atlanta on December 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Brant Sanderlin)
Falcons WR Roddy White reacts with teammate Michael Jenkins following his 54-yard touchdown reception on December 12, 2005 at the Georgia Dome (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game in New Orleans on September 25, 2006
Falcons RB Jason Snelling runs through the middle against the Saints in New Orleans on September 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Falcons K Matt Bryant kicking the winning field goal against the Saints on September 26, 2010 in New Orleans (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Falcons Allen Rossum outruns the tackle of Sants defender Omar Stoutmire during a kickoff return in New Orleans on September 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Saints RB Reggie Bush fights for extra yardage as Falcons defender Kevin Mathis and Chris Crocker combine for the stop in New Orleans on September 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Saints QB Drew Brees fumbles while being sacked by Falcons S Thomas DeCoud as DE Kroy Biermann comes in to get the ball in New Orleans on November 2, 2009
Falcons DE Kroy Biermann scores on the fumble by Saints QB Drew Brees on the hit by S Thomas DeCoud in New Orleans on November 2, 2009
Falcons S Erik Coleman celebrates recovering a Saints fumble in New Orleans on November 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Falcons QB Matt Ryan looks for a receiver downfield against the Saints on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons WR Roddy White runs for the end zone fending off Saints CB Jabari Greer in New Orleans on November 2, 2009 (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Saints TE Jeremy Shockey catches a pass while covered by Falcons LB Stephen Nicholas during Monday Night Football on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons QB Matt Ryan calls a play in the huddle during Monday Night Football in New Orleans on November 2, 2009
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez catches a first down pass while trying to avoid a tackle by Saints LB Jonathan Vilma on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons QB Matt Ryan throws a pass as he rolls out during a game against the Saints on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez catches a pass with nine seconds remaining before halftime while trying to avoid a tackle by Saints S Roman Harper on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons offensive linemen get set for the snap by C Todd McClure at the line of scrimmage during Monday Night Football against the Saints on November 2, 2009 in New Orleans
Falcons S Thomas DeCoud celebrates after breaking up a pass in the endzone on December 13, 2009
Saints RB Reggie Bush is upended by Falcons LB Stephen Nicholas in Atlanta on December 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
Falcons DE Lawrence Sidbury and LB Coy Wire block a Saints player on December 13, 2009 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
Falcons WR Roddy White celebrates his touchdown reception with WR Brian Finneran in New Orleans on September 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Falcons bench reacts after winning against the Saints in overtime on September 26, 2010 in New Orleans (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Falcons K Matt Bryant celebrates his game winning field goal with DT Jonathan Babineaux in overtime against the Saints in New Orleans on September 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints QB Drew Brees and Falcons QB Matt Ryan talk after the game in New Orleans on September 26, 2010 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Falcons QB Matt Ryan yelling out a play in New Orleans against the Saints on September 26, 2010
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez gets away from Saints Scott Shanle on December 13, 2009 in Atlanta
Falcons WR Roddy White catches a first-half touchdown pass as Saints defender Jabari Greer pursues at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on December 27, 2010
Falcons WR Roddy White is lifted by teammate Harvey Dahl after White scored a first-half touchdown against the Saints in Atlanta on December 27, 2010
Saints RB Pierre Thomas is stopped by Falcons defenders Mike Peterson and Thomas DeCoud in Atlanta on December 27, 2010
Falcons head coach Mike Smith argues a call with referee Ed Hochuli during a game against the Saints in Atlanta on December 27, 2010 (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Falcons defender Chauncey Davis intercepts a ball and scores a fourth quarter touchdown as Saints QB Drew Brees watches during a game on December 27, 2010 in Atlanta
QB Matt Ryan carries the ball for a first down during the December 27, 2010 game against the Saints
Falcons S James Sanders and DT Jonathan Babineaux squeeze Saints TE Jimmy Graham in game against Saints on November 13, 2011
Falcons RB Jason Snelling scores a touchdown as Saints S Roman Harper defends in Atlanta on November 13, 2011
Saints TE David Thomas makes the catch as Falcons OLB Stephen Nicholas tackles him on November 13, 2011 in Atlanta
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Saints on November 13, 2011
Falcons WR Julio Jones scores a touchdown on a pass play in New Orleans on December 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
The line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the Falcons game against the Saints in New Orleans on December 26, 2011
Falcons WR Julio Jones heads for a touchdown on a pass reception as two Saints players defend on December 26, 2011 in New Orleans
Falcons WR Roddy White and Saints S Roman Harper confront each other in New Orleans on November 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez celebrates his touchdown reception on November 11, 2012 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Falcons QB Matt Ryan calls an audible in the second half of the game against the Saints on November 11, 2012 in New Orleans
Falcons WR Julio Jones pulls in a pass over Saints CB Jabari Greer in New Orleans on November 11, 2012
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez scores a touchdown on a reception in the second half against the Saints in New Orleans on November 11, 2012
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez reacts to his touchdown against the Saints in Atlanta on November 13, 2011
LB Sean Weatherspoon reacts to a Falcons field goal against the Saints on November 13, 2011 in Atlanta
Falcons QB Matt Ryan calls out the defense during the first half of the game against the Saints in Atlanta on November 13, 2011
Falcons DT Jonathan Babineaux celebrating intercepting the football during a game against the Saints on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta
Falcons DT Corey Peters intercepts a pass in front of Saints RB Darren Sproles on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
DT Corey Peters celebrates after an interception in a game against the Saints on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta
Falcons QB Matt Ryan runs off the field after the Falcons defeated the Saints in Atlanta on November 29, 2012
Falcons DE Kroy Biermann grabs the arm of Saints QB Drew Brees forcing a turnover on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Falcons QB Matt Ryan talking to teammates in a huddle during a game against the Saints in Atlanta on November 29, 2012
Falcons G Mike Johnson celebrates his touchdown against the Saints with TE Tony Gonzalez on November 11, 2012 in New Orleans (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Falcons S William Moore returns an interception during the second half of a game against the Saints on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez makes a catch for a touchdown as Saints LB Curtis Lofton defends in Atlanta on November 29, 2012
Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez celebrating scoring a touchdown with QB Matt Ryan and his teammates in Atlanta on November 29, 2012
With so much on the line this weekend in New Orleans, this game has a playoff feel to it. This yearly "Battle of the Bayou" reminds me of the intense 1991 playoff contest between these two arch rivals.

Atlanta traveled to New Orleans on December 28, 1991 as a Wild Card team with a 10-6 record after failing to win the Division on the last day of the regular season, falling to the Cowboys 31-27 in Dallas.  In contrast, the Saints blew out the Phoenix Cardinals 27-3 to capture the NFC West with an 11-5 record and the ability to host a postseason game.

Jerry Glanville's "Back in Black" crew rolled into the playoffs on the heels of a five-game winning streak at the end of the season with plenty of swagger.  Five weeks earlier, the Birds marched into New Orleans and defeated the Saints 23-20 in overtime.

The Saints jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from QB Bobby Hebert and a 45-yard field goal by K Morten Andersen.

But the Falcons stormed back.

WR Andre Rison started the scoring off for the Birds by snagging a 24-yard pass from QB Chris Miller. K Norm Johnson tied it with a 44-yard field goal and both teams went to their respective locker rooms knotted at halftime.

The Saints answered to start the crucial second half with a 35-yard field goal by Andersen.

With the pressure mounting on the Falcons, it was time for New Orleans native Michael Haynes to take center stage in his hometown.

Even though he caught a solid four catches for 63 yards in the first half, Haynes saved his best for when it mattered the most; in crunch time.

He capped a strong 9-play, 84-yard drive with a spectacular over-the-shoulder 20-yard touchdown to help the Falcons take the lead for the first time.

But the Saints countered with a 19-play, 80-yard trek of their own which was culminated with a RB Dalton Hilliard one-yard plunge to re-take the lead 20-17.

Typical of this see-saw battle between these two combatants, the Birds clawed back to tie the game with a 36-yard field goal with 6:27 remaining.

With 4:34 left on the clock, the Falcons got the ball back and started a drive at their own 20-yard line determined to defeat their bitter rivals on their own home turf.

On second down and nine at the 39, Miller dropped back and threw a dart to the right sideline to Haynes who was running a simple hitch pattern looking for a first down.

But Haynes slipped by one cornerback, then "Flash" turned on the afterburners and outraced the Saints secondary down the sideline running into the Falcons history book on his way for a memorable 61-yard touchdown jaunt.

Atlanta's defense held New Orleans and CB Tim McKyer sealed the win and the Falcons historic first ever road playoff victory with an interception with 1:10 remaining for a 27-20 win, sending the Birds to the Divisional round at Washington, and breaking the hearts of Saints fans once again.
Haynes finished his clutch performance with six receptions for 144 yards and forever etched his name in the minds of Falcons fans for his postseason glory.

This intense, Southern confrontation has been called many things over the years since it began in 1967. Some can be repeated, and some cannot.

With so much riding on the outcome, this Sunday's emotional contest can simply be called…"The Brawl For It All."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

