Time Machine: Falcons-Ravens History Lesson

Oct 16, 2014 at 03:48 AM

Throwback Thursday: Smith's Five Scores

RB Antone Smith has shown his ability to make explosive plays and get in the endzone. Check out these photos from Smith's five touchdowns so far this season.

RB Antone Smith's first touchdown of the regular season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Smith scored on a 54-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
RB Antone Smith's first touchdown of the regular season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Smith scored on a 54-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

RB Antone Smith shakes off a tackle before scoring his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
RB Antone Smith shakes off a tackle before scoring his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Antone Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
RB Antone Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Antone Smith celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
RB Antone Smith celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith's second touchdown of the season was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on a run play for 38-yards.
RB Antone Smith's second touchdown of the season was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on a run play for 38-yards.

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RB Antone Smith celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RB Antone Smith celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RB Antone Smith's third touchdown was a 48-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
RB Antone Smith's third touchdown was a 48-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

RB Antone Smith runs by the Minnesota Vikings defense for a touchdown.
RB Antone Smith runs by the Minnesota Vikings defense for a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Devin Hester.
RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Devin Hester.

In Week 5, RB Antone Smith scored his fourth touchdown with a 74-yard pass from QB Matt Ryan against the New York Giants.
In Week 5, RB Antone Smith scored his fourth touchdown with a 74-yard pass from QB Matt Ryan against the New York Giants.

RB Antone Smith dodges New York Giants players for a touchdown.
RB Antone Smith dodges New York Giants players for a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith dodges New York Giants players for a touchdown.
RB Antone Smith dodges New York Giants players for a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith shakes off a New York Giants player and scores a touchdown.
RB Antone Smith shakes off a New York Giants player and scores a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the New York Giants.

RB Antone Smith's fifth touchdown of the season was against the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Smith caught a pass from QB Matt Ryan which led to a 41-yard touchdown.
RB Antone Smith's fifth touchdown of the season was against the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Smith caught a pass from QB Matt Ryan which led to a 41-yard touchdown.

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Roddy White.
RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Roddy White.

Atlanta will be making only its second visit to the Charm City in this regular season series since it started in 1999. Three of the four previous contests were at the Georgia Dome.

On November 3, 2002, the Falcons extended their winning streak to four in a row with a close 20-17 victory over the Ravens.

Baltimore opened the scoring with a short K Matt Stover 32-yard field on its first possession.
With the score tied at 3-3 in the first quarter, the Ravens were backed up to its own 16-yard line. Baltimore QB

Jeff Blake dropped back to pass but was sacked and stripped of the ball by Falcons DT Ellis Johnson. Opportunistic DE Patrick Kerney picked up the loose ball and scored on a four-yard touchdown for a 10-3 Atlanta lead.

Baltimore's next series was stopped at the Atlanta 46-yard line, forcing a fourth-and-two situation, and the Ravens decided to take a gamble. It backfired when their fake punt attempt was thwarted by the Falcons special teams.

On the next play, Rookie RB T.J. Duckett rambled up the middle for a 33-yard gain to the 21-yard line and then punctuated the drive with a one-yard plunge plays later and 17-3 advantage.

Faced with a third-and-nine play with just under five minutes to go before intermission, Blake ducked a heavy pass rush by Atlanta's defense and completed a 64-yard pass to WR Travis Taylor to get into Falcons territory. Blake finished off the quick drive with a seven-yard score to Taylor to close the gap to 17-10 at halftime.

Taylor continued his hot streak by taking a reverse 39-yards to help set-up the tying touchdown in the third quarter. The Falcons rallied to take a slim 20-17 lead on a field goal and then held on down the stretch.

The Birds were able to make an impressive third down play and then convert a fourth down play to help run off the final minutes on the clock to lock up the victory.

Facing a third-and-six from their own 39-yard line with a little over three minutes remaining, Falcons RB Warrick Dunn took a direct snap from shotgun position, faked a handoff and then raced around right end for a gain of 24 yards. Then, staring at a fourth-and-four dilemma from Baltimore's 31 at the two minute warning,Atlanta WR Taylor Gaylor hauled in a six-yard pass to keep the chains and the clock running.

The Falcons defense aided the winning cause by registering six sacks and forcing two turnovers.

Atlanta is looking to break the series tie (at two wins apiece) this weekend with a road win in Baltimore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

