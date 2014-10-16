Time Machine: Falcons-Ravens History Lesson

Atlanta will be making only its second visit to the Charm City in this regular season series since it started in 1999. Three of the four previous contests were at the Georgia Dome.

On November 3, 2002, the Falcons extended their winning streak to four in a row with a close 20-17 victory over the Ravens.

Baltimore opened the scoring with a short K Matt Stover 32-yard field on its first possession.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the first quarter, the Ravens were backed up to its own 16-yard line. Baltimore QB

Jeff Blake dropped back to pass but was sacked and stripped of the ball by Falcons DT Ellis Johnson. Opportunistic DE Patrick Kerney picked up the loose ball and scored on a four-yard touchdown for a 10-3 Atlanta lead.

Baltimore's next series was stopped at the Atlanta 46-yard line, forcing a fourth-and-two situation, and the Ravens decided to take a gamble. It backfired when their fake punt attempt was thwarted by the Falcons special teams.

On the next play, Rookie RB T.J. Duckett rambled up the middle for a 33-yard gain to the 21-yard line and then punctuated the drive with a one-yard plunge plays later and 17-3 advantage.

Faced with a third-and-nine play with just under five minutes to go before intermission, Blake ducked a heavy pass rush by Atlanta's defense and completed a 64-yard pass to WR Travis Taylor to get into Falcons territory. Blake finished off the quick drive with a seven-yard score to Taylor to close the gap to 17-10 at halftime.