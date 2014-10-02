Time Machine: Falcons-Giants History Lesson

Oct 02, 2014 at 01:30 AM

Throwback Thursday: Devin Hester College Flashback

WR Devin Hester's football career was impressive even before the NFL. Take a look back at photos from Hester's days playing for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Devin Hester returns a Louisiana Tech punt 51 yards for a touchdown during a game in 2004. Hester became the first University of Miami Hurricane to return two punts for scores in a game during this game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
1 / 10

Devin Hester returns a Louisiana Tech punt 51 yards for a touchdown during a game in 2004. Hester became the first University of Miami Hurricane to return two punts for scores in a game during this game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Devin Hester dodges University of Houston defenders while running the ball during a game in 2004. Hester played several positions through his college career including start time at cornerback, nickelback, running back and fullback as well as playing wide receiver and returning kicks.
2 / 10

Devin Hester dodges University of Houston defenders while running the ball during a game in 2004. Hester played several positions through his college career including start time at cornerback, nickelback, running back and fullback as well as playing wide receiver and returning kicks.

Devin Hester runs during a kick return against the University of Louisville during a game in 2004.
3 / 10

Devin Hester runs during a kick return against the University of Louisville during a game in 2004.

Devin Hester catches a punt during a practice in 2004.
4 / 10

Devin Hester catches a punt during a practice in 2004.

Devin Hester runs past North Carolina State players to score a 105-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff in 2004. Hester was ranked sixth nationally in kickoff return average his freshman year (2003) with 28.7 yards per return.
5 / 10

Devin Hester runs past North Carolina State players to score a 105-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff in 2004. Hester was ranked sixth nationally in kickoff return average his freshman year (2003) with 28.7 yards per return.

Devin Hester breaks away from a South Florida University player after intercepting the ball. Hester had five interceptions during his career at the University of Miami.
6 / 10

Devin Hester breaks away from a South Florida University player after intercepting the ball. Hester had five interceptions during his career at the University of Miami.

Devin Hester runs past Temple University players as he scores a 48-yard punt return touchdown during a game in 2005.
7 / 10

Devin Hester runs past Temple University players as he scores a 48-yard punt return touchdown during a game in 2005.

Devin Hester runs past Louisiana State University players for a first down after a reception during the Peach Bowl in 2005 played in the Georgia Dome.
8 / 10

Devin Hester runs past Louisiana State University players for a first down after a reception during the Peach Bowl in 2005 played in the Georgia Dome.

Devin Hester runs through the Louisiana State University defense during the Peach Bowl game in 2005 at the Georgia Dome.
9 / 10

Devin Hester runs through the Louisiana State University defense during the Peach Bowl game in 2005 at the Georgia Dome.

Devin Hester runs the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds during the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine. Hester was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears with the #57 overall pick.
10 / 10

Devin Hester runs the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds during the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine. Hester was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears with the #57 overall pick.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Falcons lead the Giants in the overall series by one game, 11-10. This series had its infancy back in Atlanta's inaugural season of 1966.

The Falcons captured their first victory as an NFL franchise against the Giants in old Yankee Stadium on Nov. 11, 1966 by a score of 27-16.

This weekend's clash will be the ninth meeting between these two clubs since 2000. The Falcons snapped the G-Men's four-game winning streak in their last meeting in 2012 with a 34-0 blanking at the Georgia Dome.

It was a crisp, fall October day in 1998 when former Giants head coach Dan Reeves marched his Falcons troops into Giants Stadium to take on his old team. Reeves had presided over the other team from New York from 1993-96.

The Falcons would not yet realize at that time just how special of the team they actually had as they entered the Sunday night nationally-televised contest with a 3-1 record to start the '98 campaign.

Atlanta scored the first touchdown of the night on a nice 36-yard catch by WR Tony Martin after New York booted two field goals in the initial quarter of action.

The Falcons got on the scoreboard next off a short defensive touchdown from DE Antonio Edwards.  Giants QB Danny Kanell dropped back to pass on a 1-5 from his own 15-yard line, but Edwards came screeching around left end bearing down on the New York signal-caller. Edwards sacked Kanell and jarred the ball loose and he scooped it up for a 2-yard touchdown return for a 14-6 lead.

K Morten Andersen started the second half scoring with a 26-yard field goal. QB Chris Chandler was responsible for the next two scores finding a wide open WR Terance Mathis for a 55-yard touchdown and taking it over from 1-yard out on a quarterback sneak for a 31-14 lead in the fourth.

The Birds added another Andersen field goal to total 20 unanswered points after intermission to claim on 34-20 victory.

Edwards was one of many defensive stars that helped shut down the G-Men. CB Ronnie Bradford amassed a team-high 12 tackles, while DE's Lester Archambeau and Chuck Smith each notched 1.5 sacks as Atlanta registered six sacks on the night.

Chandler threw for 266 yards without a pick and RB Jamal Anderson continued to gain steam to try to claim a rushing title with his third straight 100-plus rushing game. Reeves exacted some revenge on his old club by defeating the Giants in their own backyard as the Falcons moved to 4-1 after five weeks.  

Atlanta was lose only one more time in the regular season, posting a team-record 14-2 mark, en route to eventually advancing to its first Super Bowl in a very memorable 1998 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram looming, the Falcons run defense has challenge ahead 

Dean Pees points out something many may be overlooking in Falcons struggle to stop the run in 2021
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

news

'They are really embracing the guy I can be': Cordarrelle Patterson feels at home in Atlanta

In the midst of the best season of his career, Patterson credits his breakout year to being the most comfortable he has ever been in the NFL. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

Top News

The three things that define Cordarrelle Patterson on and off the field | Feature

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

"Fired up for the city": How Matt Ryan sees parallels between Falcons, Braves

Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

Advertising