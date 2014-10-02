Time Machine: Falcons-Giants History Lesson

WR Devin Hester's football career was impressive even before the NFL. Take a look back at photos from Hester's days playing for the University of Miami Hurricanes.
The Falcons lead the Giants in the overall series by one game, 11-10. This series had its infancy back in Atlanta's inaugural season of 1966.
The Falcons captured their first victory as an NFL franchise against the Giants in old Yankee Stadium on Nov. 11, 1966 by a score of 27-16.
This weekend's clash will be the ninth meeting between these two clubs since 2000. The Falcons snapped the G-Men's four-game winning streak in their last meeting in 2012 with a 34-0 blanking at the Georgia Dome.
It was a crisp, fall October day in 1998 when former Giants head coach Dan Reeves marched his Falcons troops into Giants Stadium to take on his old team. Reeves had presided over the other team from New York from 1993-96.
The Falcons would not yet realize at that time just how special of the team they actually had as they entered the Sunday night nationally-televised contest with a 3-1 record to start the '98 campaign.
Atlanta scored the first touchdown of the night on a nice 36-yard catch by WR Tony Martin after New York booted two field goals in the initial quarter of action.
The Falcons got on the scoreboard next off a short defensive touchdown from DE Antonio Edwards. Giants QB Danny Kanell dropped back to pass on a 1-5 from his own 15-yard line, but Edwards came screeching around left end bearing down on the New York signal-caller. Edwards sacked Kanell and jarred the ball loose and he scooped it up for a 2-yard touchdown return for a 14-6 lead.
K Morten Andersen started the second half scoring with a 26-yard field goal. QB Chris Chandler was responsible for the next two scores finding a wide open WR Terance Mathis for a 55-yard touchdown and taking it over from 1-yard out on a quarterback sneak for a 31-14 lead in the fourth.
The Birds added another Andersen field goal to total 20 unanswered points after intermission to claim on 34-20 victory.
Edwards was one of many defensive stars that helped shut down the G-Men. CB Ronnie Bradford amassed a team-high 12 tackles, while DE's Lester Archambeau and Chuck Smith each notched 1.5 sacks as Atlanta registered six sacks on the night.
Chandler threw for 266 yards without a pick and RB Jamal Anderson continued to gain steam to try to claim a rushing title with his third straight 100-plus rushing game. Reeves exacted some revenge on his old club by defeating the Giants in their own backyard as the Falcons moved to 4-1 after five weeks.
Atlanta was lose only one more time in the regular season, posting a team-record 14-2 mark, en route to eventually advancing to its first Super Bowl in a very memorable 1998 season.