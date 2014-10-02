Time Machine: Falcons-Giants History Lesson

The Falcons lead the Giants in the overall series by one game, 11-10. This series had its infancy back in Atlanta's inaugural season of 1966.

The Falcons captured their first victory as an NFL franchise against the Giants in old Yankee Stadium on Nov. 11, 1966 by a score of 27-16.

This weekend's clash will be the ninth meeting between these two clubs since 2000. The Falcons snapped the G-Men's four-game winning streak in their last meeting in 2012 with a 34-0 blanking at the Georgia Dome.

It was a crisp, fall October day in 1998 when former Giants head coach Dan Reeves marched his Falcons troops into Giants Stadium to take on his old team. Reeves had presided over the other team from New York from 1993-96.

The Falcons would not yet realize at that time just how special of the team they actually had as they entered the Sunday night nationally-televised contest with a 3-1 record to start the '98 campaign.

Atlanta scored the first touchdown of the night on a nice 36-yard catch by WR Tony Martin after New York booted two field goals in the initial quarter of action.