Time Machine: Falcons-Bucs History Lesson

The Falcons head into their second NFC South Division clash of the early 2014 season against the Buccaneers looking to even the overall series at 21 victories each with a win tonight.
The series began in 1977; a year after Tampa Bay was awarded an NFL franchise. The teams met 17 times before joining the same Division in 2002 and the Bucs held a slim one game advantage with a 9-8 record.
Atlanta has captured three of the last five in the series though, including a 31-23 win at the Georgia Dome last season.
The Birds will be facing Bucs QB Josh McCown for the first time and it's reminiscent of a game in 1994 when the Falcons had to line up against another Tampa Bay newcomer at the quarterback position.
On Oct. 9, 1995, Tampa Bay traveled to town and ran into an Atlanta offense that was firing on all cylinders.
Two first quarter touchdowns from the legs of RB Craig Heyward from one-yard out and the arm of QB Jeff George on a 36-yard pass to WR Andre Rison staked the Birds to a quick 14-0 lead.
The Falcons added another 10 points in the second quarter on another Heyward touchdown rush of five yards and a K Norm Johnson 27-yard field goal for an insurmountable 24-3 advantage at the half. Atlanta racked up 254 yards of offense in the first half and 16 first downs and would never look back.
Watch out for these storylines as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just a few days during Primetime Thursday Night Football.
The Buccaneers started Craig Erikson at quarterback but because of the lopsided score they decided to put in number one pick Trent Dilfer for the first time in his rookie season. Dilfer completed 6-of-11 passes for 81 yards in limited work, but threw two interceptions in his first action as a pro.
Vinnie Clark was the cornerback on the receiving end of both of Dilfer picks for the Falcons. Atlanta's defense also shut down the Bucs running game holding them to a mere 32 yards on the ground and surrendering just 13 points. With the 34-13 win, the Falcons captured their third straight victory of the '94 season.