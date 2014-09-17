Time Machine: Falcons-Bucs History Lesson

The Falcons head into their second NFC South Division clash of the early 2014 season against the Buccaneers looking to even the overall series at 21 victories each with a win tonight.

The series began in 1977; a year after Tampa Bay was awarded an NFL franchise. The teams met 17 times before joining the same Division in 2002 and the Bucs held a slim one game advantage with a 9-8 record.

Atlanta has captured three of the last five in the series though, including a 31-23 win at the Georgia Dome last season.

The Birds will be facing Bucs QB Josh McCown for the first time and it's reminiscent of a game in 1994 when the Falcons had to line up against another Tampa Bay newcomer at the quarterback position.

On Oct. 9, 1995, Tampa Bay traveled to town and ran into an Atlanta offense that was firing on all cylinders.

Two first quarter touchdowns from the legs of RB Craig Heyward from one-yard out and the arm of QB Jeff George on a 36-yard pass to WR Andre Rison staked the Birds to a quick 14-0 lead.