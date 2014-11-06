Time Machine: Falcons-Buccaneers History Lesson

The Falcons evened the series at 21 victories each in their first game against the Buccaneers this year in Week 3 with a convincing 56-14 win. Atlanta will now try to take over the series lead this Sunday.

On December 20, 2003, the Birds took flight to Raymond James Stadium looking to halt a two-game losing streak in Tampa. The fans in attendance got their money's worth in this divisional contest right before Christmas that had serious ramifications for one team.

Atlanta started the game strong with an 11-play, 56-yard opening drive, chewing 5:24 off the clock before stalling and settling for the first points of the afternoon with a short 26-yard field goal.

LB Keith Newman then came up with the first big play by the Falcons defense later in the opening quarter, stepping in front of Buccaneers WR Kennan McCardell for an interception and returned the pick 29 yards to place the Birds in perfect field position for a scoring opportunity. An unnecessary roughness penalty on McCardell helped moved Atlanta to the six-yard line.

TE Alge Crumpler was the beneficiary of the opportunistic defensive play as he hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass for a 10-0 Falcons lead.