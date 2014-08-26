Tice: Right Tackle Battle Still 'Wide Open'

A week from now, position battles will seem like distant history. Right now, however, things are heating up and coming right down to the wire.

The right tackle spot quickly became a hotly-contested battle when Sam Baker went down with a season-ending injury and Jake Matthews was moved to the left side. Mired in the battle there now are Lamar Holmes, Ryan Schraeder and Gabe Carimi, and offensive line coach Mike Tice told ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure that the spot is "wide open" for whoever wants to step up to take it.

"It's going to be a hell of a battle," Tice told McClure. "Ultimately it's, of course, coach (Mike) Smith's decision. And we'll make sure that all three of them have enough plays this week to make a fair evaluation."

Holmes started Saturday's game against Tennessee at the right tackle spot and played 76 percent of the offensive snaps. Schraeder came in to spell him and played 29 percent. Carimi just returned to the practice field this week after an ankle injury sidelined him for a few weeks.

Who do you want to see win the right tackle spot?

