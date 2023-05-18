'This isn't something that I even knew I could dream of': Thomas University girls flag football early success a sign of sports growth

The Night Hawks would go on to win the most games in a season in NAIA flag football history. They would win the SUN Conference championship and would make it all the way to the NAIA flag football finals, which was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thomas University's near-perfect inaugural season would come to an end, though, in the national championship game when Ottawa University defeated the Night Hawks 24-20.

However, the program, even in its infancy, had done enough to begin catching the eyes of future players like Alexa Wilson. She committed to Thomas University before she ever saw them play - or win - a game in 2021.

She said she knew there was something special brewing in Thomasville, and she wanted to be a part of it. And when they lost in the national title game last year, that only fueled her fire.

"I wanted to be the person who could possibly help them get those few extra points in that championship game," Wilson said.

What's interesting about Wilson's story - now a freshman for the Night Hawks - is that she is a part of a new generation of girls flag football players about to take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend for the NAIA girls flag football finals. For her teammates, Scott and Acol, they didn't think they'd have a chance to continuing playing flag football beyond high school. They fell into the sport at a young age, Acol because it was a way to bond with her dad and Scott because a friend of hers said he was faster than she was and she wanted to prove him wrong. (Note: She did).

Having grown up in Daytona Beach, Fl., Wilson said she never knew flag football wasn't an option for her. Football was always engrained in her as her father was the coach of both the school's tackle football team and the flag football team. When Wilson wasn't playing flag football, she was her father's signal caller for the boys tackle team.

"I grew up looking forward to it," Wilson said of playing for her high school flag football team. "When I was in eighth grade I was like, 'OK. I finally get to play flag for a real team.' Rather than falling into it, I was waiting for my chance to be able to play."

For some of her older teammates, though, that wasn't necessarily their own thought process growing up. It's this juxtaposition between teammates that illustrates the real growth the sport has experienced in a very short time period.

Three years separate Wilson and Scott in school. Four hours separate their home towns. And yet, their views on the sport were very different growing up.

"I could say this is a dream come true, but I can't because this isn't something that I even knew I could dream of," Scott, a junior, said of playing flag at the collegiate level. "Something like this couldn't happen when I was younger. It was never a thought."

Playing flag football at the collegiate level is more than a thought now, it's a reality. A reality the women associated with Thomas University flag football carry with pride.

There's a conviction Parmer said she feels her players have about growing the sport. It's a conviction they echo, one they will continue to pass on to the next generation.