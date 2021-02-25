Terry Fontenot shows commitment to increasing opportunities for women in football 

In the midst of his busy schedule that includes preparing for free agency and the NFL Draft, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot took part in the NFL's fifth annual Women's Careers in Football Forum as a panelist on Wednesday.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Fontenot were the four panelists during the hour-long virtual discussion. The forum is one of the many steps the NFL is taking to help ensure diversity and inclusivity takes place at all levels.

Fontenot, who spent 17 years with the New Orleans Saints before being hired by Atlanta, said it was especially important for him to participate in the forum for a number of reasons starting with the number of women on his own staff.

"The reason I wanted to be on the call is because I'm inspired by seeing what Atlanta has done in the office," Fontenot said. "I think Atlanta has done a really good job in that area. I don't feel like when I'm in Atlanta there aren't any walls. Everyone has legit opportunities to continue to grow."

Fontenot fielded questions about what qualities he looks for in the hiring process to the importance of having your own ideas to bring to the table.

"The last thing we want is group think," Fontenot said. "You want people who look at things from a completely different angle than you will. It's important to bring in people from different diverse backgrounds but then to have that confidence to speak your peace and say what you want."