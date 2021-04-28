Terry Fontenot discusses trade back value, weighing options at pick No. 4

Terry Fontenot discusses how he and head coach Arthur Smith are weighing their options ahead of the NFL Draft 

Apr 28, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The highly anticipated NFL Draft is just a day away and the questions surrounding who the Falcons will select in the first round and where they'll pick will be answered.

As for how Atlanta's brass is weighing the options of staying at pick No. 4 or trading back and collecting assets for the future, general manager Terry Fontenot said while they can "anticipate" what will happen with the first three picks, there's still a wait and see element that will occur.

"There are still variables involved so we know the players that we will be discussing there and we can all anticipate the first three picks but it has to actually happen," Fontenot said. "And then from that point we have to weigh the options of do we trade back compared to the player we could get at four if we trade back, what would be the value? So we have to weigh all of those different variables."

What the San Francisco 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick will play a role in what the Falcons do with the next pick. Atlanta's draft plans in the first round will likely come down one of these three scenarios: Stay at No. 4 and take a quarterback for the future, take the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft or trade back.

Atlanta has nine picks heading into the draft with several positional needs, specifically at quarterback, running back, defensive end, cornerback and left guard. Regardless of what Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith do with their first-round pick, the team is looking to add an impact player.

"When you're picking at four, we're trying to take an impact player," Fontenot said. "Whether it's a player that's going to sit or a player that's going to play right away, we want to bring in an impact player that fits the culture, that has the right makeup and that we have clear vision for that player.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft 13.0: Deal with Denver adds picks while Rashawn Slater adds muscle to OL

With several times likely to offer trades for the fourth pick, Falcons move down to nine while adding more picks
news

Wyche: Draft trade makes sense for Falcons, and I like this one

NFL Analyst Steve Wyche concocts and interesting draft trade scenario for the Atlanta Falcons
news

Falcons GM on taking trade calls for Julio Jones: We would accept calls on any player

Falcons general manger Terry Fontenot addressed the recent report that Atlanta was taking trade calls for wide receiver Julio Jones 
news

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

All the details you need to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Micah Parsons could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Taking a closer look at why linebacker Micah Parsons could be Atlanta's first-round pick
news

2021 Atlanta Falcons Draft Guide

Everything Falcons fans need to know to get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Steve Wyche on why he thinks Kyle Pitts is Falcons' pick, BPA vs. needs and trade options

NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses his thoughts on the upcoming NFL Draft 
news

NFL announces list of 13 prospects who will attend Draft in Cleveland 

Here are the 13 prospects who will attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland next week 
news

Duron Harmon comfortable playing strong and free safety for Falcons

New Falcons safety Duron Harmon says he will be comfortable playing wherever Atlanta needs him on defense
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Caleb Farley could be Falcons' first-round pick

Taking a closer look at why cornerback Caleb Farley could be Atlanta's first-round pick 
news

Seven-Round Mock Draft: Falcons nab QB of the future, address pass rush and key needs

Should the Falcons keep their nine draft picks, there is no shortage of talent at key positions in later rounds

Top News

Wyche: Draft trade makes sense for Falcons, and I like this one

Falcons GM on taking trade calls for Julio Jones: We would accept calls on any player

Terry Fontenot discusses trade back value, weighing options at pick No. 4

2021 NFL Draft: Why Micah Parsons could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Advertising