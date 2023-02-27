Stories of service: Former Falcons detail life as a Black NFL athlete, living in Atlanta during 1960s, 1970s

Ted Cottrell: Find Your Calling | By Kobe Scales

Ted Cottrell, a man who has given a life of service to the National Football League, was drafted in 1969 by the Atlanta Falcons out of Delaware Valley University. Cottrell would only play for one season before going on to be a coach.

In his short time spent in Atlanta, Cottrell grew to love the place that he calls, "Chocolate City."

"I've told all my friends back up in Chester, Penn., my hometown, come to Atlanta," Cottrell said. "… I showed them around and they would just be amazed by what they saw. How well the Blacks were doing."

Cottrell loved Atlanta so much that after almost 30 years, when his career was over, he and his family moved to Tyrone, Ga., just 20 minutes south of Atlanta.

Cottrell's favorite words may be "fair" and "respect."

When asked what advice he would give to the younger generation, he repeated "respect", saying, "Respect others the way you want to be respected. Respect the game. Respect what you're doing. Respect your people. Respect your neighbors. Respect your parents. Respect is a big word."

This may be because in what feels like a lifetime of service to the NFL, Cottrell did not receive much fairness or respect. What would be looked at as a great coaching career by some of his peers, Cottrell was often overlooked, likely because of the color of his skin.

After his short stint as a player, Cottrell coached at Rutgers as a defensive line coach and defensive coordinator from 1973-1980. Cottrell then went on to coach in the NFL from 1981-2008.

Often considered an innovator of the 3-4 defense, in 1999 his Buffalo Bills team was the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. In the 2002 season, Cottrell coached the Jets to the playoffs, holding Brett Favre to 17 points in the last game of the season. In the wild card game the next weekend, Cottrell's defense held Peyton Manning to zero points. Cottrell's Jets in those playoffs are the only team to have ever shut out the legendary Manning.

In the 2007-2008 season, Cottrell's Chargers led the NFL in takeaways(48) before Cottrell was fired and would go on to retire for good.

Great coaching and lack of opportunity would eventually lead Cottrell down a road of activism within the league.

Cottrell was an activist for minority hiring, something that often rubs people the wrong way. This is another reason he may not have been treated with fairness. He helped organize what would be known as the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a group of black leaders lobbying for the progression of minority coaches being hired in leadership positions.

When asked about the progress of minority coaches being hired in today's times Cottrell had this to say.

"There's a lot more black players, that has really progressed," he said. "But Black coaches in general, managing people in leadership positions, there's none, none. It's terrible."

When asked about his experience looking for a head coaching job, Cottrell explains that he had a total of eight head coaching job interviews. He only believed that two were legitimate. The rest of the interviews were simply to satisfy the "Rooney Rule".

In interviewing Cottrell, the story to be learned is perseverance. Life may not always go your way, which can be discouraging, but never give up. Cottrell found his calling in coaching and did his best no matter the circumstances. All while standing up for what he believed in, being true to himself and what he knows is right.