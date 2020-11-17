Steve Cannon is the Atlanta Falcons' nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award

Steve Cannon, the Chief Executive Officer of the AMB Group, has been nominated by the Atlanta Falcons for the 2020 Salute to Service Award, which is presented annually by the National Football League and USAA.

Along with being a Salute to Service Award nominee, Cannon is the 2020 recipient of the USO's Patriot Award. That honor was established in 1984 to recognize outstanding voluntary support by a Georgian to the entire military community through voluntary efforts. Previous recipients include Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A; the late Dave Garrett, Delta Air Lines; and Frank Blake, retired CEO of Home Depot.

Cannon, who graduated with honors from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, leads all business operations for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mountain Sky Guest Ranch. He is also Airborne Ranger qualified and served as first lieutenant in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain.

The 32 nominees from every NFL team include players, coaches, team executives and cheerleaders. The award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.