'Steve's a maverick': AMBSE vice chairman Steve Cannon honored with USO Merit Award

The second point of the trip, though, involved bringing a little bit of home to the bases in Eastern Europe. So, when Koo took on all challengers in ping-pong, when the players ran through a military-grade workout in the heat of the Romanian sun alongside the soldiers they were visiting, when they drove tanks, broke bread together, FaceTimed family members back home and more everyday activities, the mission became crystal clear.

"I came away from Romania, Bulgaria thinking, 'Wow, if I could just bottle this up and serve it like Coca-Cola across the country, our society would be falling over to help support our military,'" Cannon said. "But it's really hard to bridge that gap, because how does somebody sitting in Marietta, for example, understand what a 10-month deployment in Iraq feels like?"

For Koo, who didn't know much about the trip before actually being on the trip itself, the experience was transformative. His education grew as the trip went on. By the time he, Carter and others were on their last leg of the trip in Bulgaria, they were opting to skip dinner with their coaches, Cannon and the military officers in exchange for more time in the barracks with the soldiers they'd been hanging out with all day. The connections, Koo felt, were real.

"This," Koo said of those moments, "is what we're here for."

There was an ever-present respect flowing from players and coaches to the service men and women they met on that trip last summer. It's a love affair between the NFL and the military that has been growing for years. It's a love affair Cannon has been helping cultivate with the power of the Falcons organization since the day he walked into owner Arthur Blank's office years ago, asking if he could make giving back to military service men and women a pillar of the organization's work in the community.

"Permission to take us to benchmark?" Cannon remembers saying to Blank before saluting.

Blank in response: "Go for it, Steve."

A number of years passed before a short video depicting the USO trip to Eastern Europe made its way onto Lisa Marie Riggins' radar. Riggins is the USO's regional president for the Southeast, and the video pricked her heart.