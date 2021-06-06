Statement from Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

"Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him. He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I'm deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life." - Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman
Falcons, Titans agree to terms on Julio Jones trade
Falcons agreed on terms of trade that will send Jones to Tennessee in exchange for a compensation package that includes a 2022 second-round pick in the NFL Draft
Falcons' Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts to join inaugural tight end summit
Top Falcons tight ends will participate in position-specific event organized by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen
Inside-out? Isaiah Oliver's versatility gives Falcons secondary options
Falcons cornerback showed during last NFL season he's capable of playing outside or in the slot
Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year
Former first-round NFL draft pick cites several reasons why he expects big things in 2021 campaign
How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes
Star linebacker details how he learns a new football language as players use OTAs to get Arthur Smith's and Dean Pees' systems down cold
Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Scott Bair.
Why I moved 2,500 miles to Atlanta to be the new Falcons Digital Managing Editor and how we're going to cover this team in a way that will make fans proud
NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences
Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense
Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track
A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season