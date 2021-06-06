Statement from Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

Jun 06, 2021 at 05:30 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Blank_AP_18275177409959
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

"Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him. He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I'm deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life." - Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman

Related Content

news

Falcons, Titans agree to terms on Julio Jones trade

Falcons agreed on terms of trade that will send Jones to Tennessee in exchange for a compensation package that includes a 2022 second-round pick in the NFL Draft
news

Falcons' Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts to join inaugural tight end summit

Top Falcons tight ends will participate in position-specific event organized by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen
news

Inside-out? Isaiah Oliver's versatility gives Falcons secondary options

Falcons cornerback showed during last NFL season he's capable of playing outside or in the slot
news

Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year

Former first-round NFL draft pick cites several reasons why he expects big things in 2021 campaign
news

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Star linebacker details how he learns a new football language as players use OTAs to get Arthur Smith's and Dean Pees' systems down cold
news

Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Scott Bair.

Why I moved 2,500 miles to Atlanta to be the new Falcons Digital Managing Editor and how we're going to cover this team in a way that will make fans proud
news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
news

Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 
news

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 

Top News

Falcons, Titans agree to terms on Julio Jones trade

Statement from Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

Falcons' Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts to join inaugural tight end summit

Arthur Blank checks in on Day 6 of OTAs

Advertising