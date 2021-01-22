Statement from Arthur Blank on passing of Hank Aaron

The following is a statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the passing of MLB Hall of Famer, Atlanta Brave and longtime home run king Henry "Hank" Aaron.
"We are heartbroken and saddened by this morning's passing of baseball legend, trailblazer and icon, Henry "Hank" Aaron. He not only made a great impact on the diamond, but in society as well with his caring and genuine spirit, always taking the time to be a friend to all. As an original member of the Falcons Board of Directors, he served as a mentor to so many of our players throughout the years, providing a source of knowledge and support on what it takes to build a winning culture while always displaying a great deal of humility. We loved Hank and his wife, Billye, and we are truly saddened by his passing. May he rest in peace."