State of Falcons defensive unit after first wave of free agency

Positions of need

Edge: The Falcons two main pass rushers from 2023 may not be back in 2024. TBD, since Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree became and remain free agents last Wednesday. That duo combined for 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits last season. Otherwise, Lorenzo Carter, Zach Harrison and Arnold Ebiketie are the Falcons' existing options in the locker room. That trio pulled together 12 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits. But the real standouts may need to be replaced.

Cornerback: A.J. Terrell is a guaranteed starter but needs a consistent partner in the secondary for 2024. That was not the case in 2023, with Jeff Okudah maintaining the role early last season but Clark Phillips III finishing out the schedule. Well, Okudah is no longer in Atlanta, having signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent. Phillips is back but may not have the starting role locked in. Dee Alford may throw his name in the mix, too, as a returning option. But it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Falcons to bring in a top rookie to learn and grow alongside Terrell.