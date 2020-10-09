Social Bird: Damontae Kazeee reacts to season-ending injury 

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered an Achilles injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.
Kazee took to Instagram to express his feelings following the heartbreaking news.
"Hurting emotionally and physically," Kazee said in his post. "Thank you guys for your love and concerns. I'll be back stronger and better, and I can bet that."
In the final year of his rookie contract, Kazee was off to a promising start to the year. The former fifth-round pick leads the Falcons in tackles with 17. Atlanta's defense loses one of their best play-making defenders with the loss of Kazee who finished the 2018 season tied for first in the league in interceptions with seven.
