Social Bird: Damontae Kazeee reacts to season-ending injury 

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field

Oct 09, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

SocialBird_KC

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered an Achilles injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.  

Kazee took to Instagram to express his feelings following the heartbreaking news.

"Hurting emotionally and physically," Kazee said in his post. "Thank you guys for your love and concerns. I'll be back stronger and better, and I can bet that."

In the final year of his rookie contract, Kazee was off to a promising start to the year. The former fifth-round pick leads the Falcons in tackles with 17. Atlanta's defense loses one of their best play-making defenders with the loss of Kazee who finished the 2018 season tied for first in the league in interceptions with seven.

More from Falcons players on social media:

Kaleb McGary offered his support coach Dan Quinn.

Grady Jarrett is more motivated than ever.

Todd Gurley on his mindset heading into Sunday's game.

