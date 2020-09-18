Social Bird: Alex Mack's hilarious pre-game player intro as he hypes up non-existent crowd

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field

Sep 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

AlexMack_KC

For his entire 12-year career, when Alex Mack has been introduced as a starter, he's done so in front of fans.

Because of COVID-19, things are different this year. No fans were in attendance during Atlanta's Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. That didn't stop Mack from bringing the juice coming out of the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when his name was called.

Mack had some fun pretending to hype up a non-existent crowd and his player introduction went viral following Sunday's game.

More from Falcons players on social media this week:

Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker reacts to playing in first NFL game.

View this post on Instagram

First NFL Game in the books ✅

A post shared by Mykal Walker (@mykwalk_3) on

First-round pick A.J. Terrell posts a picture of him in uniform.

View this post on Instagram

♠️♻️

A post shared by Aundell Terrell Jr (AJ) (@ajterrell_8) on

Running back Brian Hill shows off what's on his helmet.

Russell Gage reacts after a career-day against the Seahawks.

View this post on Instagram

It’s early.. stay tune❗️#wakemupruss #riseup

A post shared by Russell Gage (@w8k3mupruss) on

Alex Mack ready for Dallas | Falcons at Work

Center Alex Mack looked strong and commanding in the first day back ahead of the matchup in Dallas. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 67

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 67

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 67

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 67

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laughs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laughs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 warms up with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 67

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 warms up with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 67

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 67

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 67

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 67

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 67

Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 67

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 67

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks at linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks at linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Ireland warms up players during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 67

Brandon Ireland warms up players during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coaches and players high-five during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 67

Coaches and players high-five during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 67

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Chris Morgan works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 67

Coach Chris Morgan works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up with coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up with coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 warms up with coach Ben Steele during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 warms up with coach Ben Steele during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

