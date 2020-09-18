Social Bird: Alex Mack's hilarious pre-game player intro as he hypes up non-existent crowd

For his entire 12-year career, when Alex Mack has been introduced as a starter, he's done so in front of fans.
Because of COVID-19, things are different this year. No fans were in attendance during Atlanta's Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. That didn't stop Mack from bringing the juice coming out of the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when his name was called.
Mack had some fun pretending to hype up a non-existent crowd and his player introduction went viral following Sunday's game.
More from Falcons players on social media this week:
Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker reacts to playing in first NFL game.
First-round pick A.J. Terrell posts a picture of him in uniform.
Running back Brian Hill shows off what's on his helmet.
Russell Gage reacts after a career-day against the Seahawks.
