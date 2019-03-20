Six remaining free agents who could be a fit with the Falcons

Mar 20, 2019 at 05:00 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons were able to free up some additional cap space at the start of free agency to address their offensive line and fill some specific offensive roles. Even if nothing else happens, that should be considered a good start to the offseason.

But if the Falcons do have one or two moves left in them, who is still around that might be worth their attention?

RELATED CONTENT

Now, Atlanta likely doesn't have the remaining cap space to make a major deal, so that is something that will be taken into account as this list is made. Having said that, let's kick things off with someone who likely is out of their price range but would be a good addition for the right price.

Ansah_AP_249596027883
AP/Kevin Terrell

Ziggy Ansah, DE

Ansah, 29, has 48 sacks in just six NFL seasons. He has two double-digit sack seasons and has been an effective pass rusher for most of his career. The downside with Ansah is his injury history. Shoulder injuries have plagued Ansah for much of his career and landed him on injured reserve in 2018, cutting his final season in Detroit short. The Falcons have an obvious need at defensive end, but a short-term deal with Ansah might be a little out of their price range.

Gunter_AP_18364828863789
AP/Ted S. Warren

Rodney Gunter, DT

Gunter, 27, could be an interesting addition to the Falcons' defense. A fourth-round draft pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, Gunter started 25 games for the Cardinals during his four seasons there, including 10 games in 2018. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Gunter would bring some nice size to the interior of the line, and he recorded a career-best 4.5 sacks last season.

Clayborn_AP_19015727836034
AP/Aaron Doster

Adrian Clayborn, DE

Might a reunion with Clayborn, 30, be a possibility? Clayborn asked for and was granted his release from the Patriots recently. He had spent the three previous seasons with the Falcons. The familiarity is certainly there, and Clayborn was productive while in Atlanta. During his three years with the Falcons, Clayborn recorded 17 sacks. And his six-sack game against the Cowboys is sure to be fresh in the minds of Atlanta fans. This seems like it would be an obvious fit, but things are never that simple this time of year.

Morgan_AP_18331163694019
AP/David J. Phillip

Derrick Morgan, DE

A former star at Georgia Tech, Morgan, 30, is on the open market after spending the entirety of his nine-year career in Tennessee. 2018 was a tough year for Morgan, who had just 25 tackles and a half sack despite starting 12 games. But he had a combined 16.5 sacks in 2016 and 2017, so the hope would be that he could bounce back to somewhere close to that level. Morgan could be a good rotational player for the Falcons, who need to find some guys to rotate on the edge.

Amerson_AP_18222059897489
AP/Colin E. Braley

David Amerson, CB

Amerson, 27, is a former second-round pick who has been a starter for three different teams throughout his career. He's also proven to have a nose for the football with nine career interceptions and 65 pass defenses. The Falcons presumably are moving forward with second-year corner Isaiah Oliver as the starter opposite of Desmond Trufant, but it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran with starting experience to the secondary.

Mayowa_AP_18303315824406
AP/Ralph Freso

Benson Mayowa, DE

Mayowa's career began when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2013, joining a defense led by current Falcons coach Dan Quinn. More recently, Mayowa, 27, earned four sacks last season with the Arizona Cardinals as part of a rotation. Mayowa has always been a rotational player, but he's got 11 combined sacks over the past three seasons and is still relatively young.

Related Content

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
news

Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 
news

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 
news

Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 
news

Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

news

Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

Julio Jones spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his future in Atlanta 
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 3 - OTAs & Minicamp

news

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Grady Jarrett met with the media following Thursday's Phase II workout
news

Falcons Sign OL William Sweet

news

Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

A look at the reaction on social media of the viral photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis 

Top News

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dr. Clayton Gibson III, Sports Medicine Specialist, joins the mix

Matt Ryan in action on Day 3 of OTAs

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Hard at Work | Day 2 of OTAs

Advertising