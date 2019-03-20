Six remaining free agents who could be a fit with the Falcons

Might a reunion with Clayborn, 30, be a possibility? Clayborn asked for and was granted his release from the Patriots recently. He had spent the three previous seasons with the Falcons. The familiarity is certainly there, and Clayborn was productive while in Atlanta. During his three years with the Falcons, Clayborn recorded 17 sacks. And his six-sack game against the Cowboys is sure to be fresh in the minds of Atlanta fans. This seems like it would be an obvious fit, but things are never that simple this time of year.