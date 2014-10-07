Shembo Earns Starting Job on New Depth Chart

As the Falcons prepare to return to the Georgia Dome to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, keep an eye on these storylines.
1 / 13
2 / 13
3 / 13
4 / 13
5 / 13
6 / 13
7 / 13
8 / 13
9 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
This Ad will close in 3
Falcons rookie linebacker Prince Shembo has earned the full-time starting position next to Paul Worrilow, according to the latest unofficial depth chart released Tuesday.
Shembo has started the past two games in place of Joplo Bartu and has recorded 31 total tackles in his five games played.
Shembo was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round, 139 overall, in May's NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.