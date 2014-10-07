Shembo Earns Starting Job on New Depth Chart

Oct 07, 2014 at 08:48 AM

Storylines: Falcons vs. Bears

As the Falcons prepare to return to the Georgia Dome to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, keep an eye on these storylines.

Two of the best wide receiver duos will be going head-to-head as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Chicago Bears this week. Julio Jones and Roddy White have a combined 765 yards and five touchdowns while Bears receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffrey have a combined 547 yards and seven touchdowns.
RB Antone Smith has been one of the most explosive players on the Falcons offense with touchdowns over 38 yards in four of the first five games. Smith's 78-yard touchdown against the New York Giants was the biggest play of the day for the Falcons and gave the Falcons a 10-point lead after halftime before the Giants bounced back.
WR Devin Hester has fit into the Falcons offense's puzzle perfectly this year and this week Hester will be taking on his former team in the Chicago Bears. Hester had 18 career non-offense touchdowns while playing for the Bears, but broke the record this season as a Falcon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
These two teams are in the same position. Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears are a game behind the leaders in the division and suffering two losses in a row, so both teams are searching for redemption on Sunday.
OL Gabe Carimi and the rest of the offensive line looked solid during the first half of play against the New York Giants. Carimi has shown that both him and the rest of the offensive line have what it takes to hold strong and give QB Matt Ryan time if they can replicate the first half they had this last week.
What the team has lacked on the road, they have made up for at home and returning to the Dome can't come soon enough. Undefeated at home so far this season, the Falcons have an opportunity to get back to a .500 record this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The loss against the New York Giants may have been tough, but it's only Week 6 and the season is far from over. The Carolina Panthers only have a one game lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the division, and the Falcons are tied with the New Orleans Saints after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The division is still a horse race and anything is possible.
TE Levine Toilolo may not have had any catches during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, but he was a key contributor blocking including on RB Steven Jackson's touchdown run. As injuries depleted the offensive line against the Minnesota Vikings, it was Toilolo that filled in and his versitility has been a valuable asset for the Falcons offense.
A forced fumble on special teams gave the Atlanta Falcons great field position, but the team failed to capitalize and were held to a field goal. The drive before was also held to a field goal inside the 20-yard line. The struggle in the redzone and failure to convert third downs are both areas that need improvement before the Falcons take on the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears final three drives ended in an interception and two fumbles which the Carolina Panthers capitalized on. The Atlanta Falcons need to take advantage of any opportunites the Bears give them in order and replicate that same success.
Starting at center this week after the loss of C Joe Hawley for the season was Peter Konz and he showed he could fill the shoes.
The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to repeat the success of the first half of the game against the New York Giants. RB Steven Jackson ran for a touchdown, special teams forced a fumble and the defense held the Giants to 10 points. Consistency is the emphasis for the team as they continue to prepare for the Chicago Bears.
Keep an eye on these players returning from injury. There is a possibility that WR Harry Douglas and G Justin Blalock could be active for the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Falcons rookie linebacker Prince Shembo has earned the full-time starting position next to Paul Worrilow, according to the latest unofficial depth chart released Tuesday.

Shembo has started the past two games in place of Joplo Bartu and has recorded 31 total tackles in his five games played.

Shembo was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round, 139 overall, in May's NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Click here to see the Falcons' unofficial depth chart

