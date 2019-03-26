SFTB: Trade up for Quinnen Williams? Do Falcons avoid so-called bad guys? Draft, more 

Jerry from Statesboro, GA Hey Beek. Based on our free agency, I think we are going defense with our first two picks. However, I do see us picking an offensive tackle with our third or fourth pick. Last year, your most favorite person in the draft (Quenton Nelson) turned out to be the most dominant rookie in the class. Who is your can't-miss pick for this year? Personally, I don't see one this year. In a recent article, Thomas Dimitroff was asked how he felt about moving down. He said that people say you should never move down, but he also said that this year's draft is loaded, therefore moving down from 14 is not a bad idea if the right player is available. In this year's draft is it OK to move down? Last question. Are you going to be at the draft party for the season ticket holders?

Matt: You're right about that, Jerry. I couldn't stop raving about Quenton Nelson leading up to the draft last spring and, not surprisingly, he ended up in the Pro Bowl (pictured above). I believe Nelson was one of the big reasons why they Colts turned things around and made a playoff push. We all knew Andrew Luck was a fantastic quarterback but having someone like Nelson up front made a big difference to that offense. As far as this year goes, I really like another Q – Quinnen Williams out of Alabama. If you've watched any of Alabama's games, he's hard to miss. Williams can collapse pockets due to his superb quickness. For a big man in the middle, he excellent moves and can run down running backs. I think if he plays to his potential at the next level, he'll be the face of some team's defense for years to come – as well as a perennial Pro Bowler. As far as moving up or down in the draft goes, I've seen it work out both ways for teams. Look no further than the year the Falcons traded up to get Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Falcons moved up to get the Browns pick at No. 6 to snag Jones for a package of five draft picks, including Atlanta's No. 27th overall selection in the first round that year and the team's first-round pick in 2012. The Falcons also gave up their second- and fourth-round picks in 2011 and fourth-round selections in 2012. It was a lot, but it's also worked out for Atlanta. The Browns? I'm not so sure. As far as attending the draft party for the season ticket holders, I'm not sure yet but I'd love to. Still working on all of those details. Stay tuned!