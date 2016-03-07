S Allen Tendered as Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Mar 07, 2016 at 07:03 AM

The Falcons have tendered exclusive rights free agent S Ricardo Allen.

An exclusive rights free agent is a player whose contract has expired and has three or fewer tenured years in the league. His original team must make a contract offer by the league imposed deadline or the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. No compensation is awarded for losing EFAs.

Allen, 5-9, 186 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He spent the first 15 weeks of the 2014 season as a member of the Falcons practice squad. Last season, Allen received his first major playing time as he started 14 of the 15 games he played in. He recorded 68 total tackles (59 solo), five passes defensed, three interceptions – which was a team high – one sack, and one fumble recovery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

