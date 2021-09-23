Richie Grant, Falcons rookies inspired to give back at Rookie Club Dinner

He got out and made it big, but always remembers his roots. That's why he comes back to work with kids from his area, doing so even when playing across the country. Those connections, Davis said, are as meaningful to him as they are to those neighborhood kids.

"It's the most…"

Davis trailed off as a genuine smile spread across his face, his mind clearly picturing an interaction he was about to describe.

"Man. It's a great feeling," he said. "Anytime you can put a smile on a kid's face, you just know how much of an impact that can have. You never know what that person's going through so, to be out there and able to do that, or just be in their presence, you never know how much that can mean."

It means so much for Davis to do so while representing Atlanta's team. The kids can see him locally and he can be more active in and around Atlanta. The running back loves it here, being connected to his hometown full time. That was clear talking to him Tuesday night. He loves the responsibility of being a voice and a source of positivity for those who look up to him.