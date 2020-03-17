Report: Panthers finalizing deal with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Mar 17, 2020 at 03:32 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Bridgewater_AP_19331521182301
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

Important news from around the NFC South occurred on Tuesday, as the Carolina Panthers are working to finalize a deal with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a report by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Bridgewater, 27, previously worked with new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady in New Orleans during the 2018 season when Brady was an offensive assistant with the Saints. Bridgewater started five games for the Saints in 2019, filling in for an injured Drew Brees, and was a perfect 5-0 in those contests. He completed 115 passes for 1,205 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions in his five starts, and Pro Football Focus graded Bridgewater as the fifth-best quarterback in the league during those five weeks.

The Panthers are heading in a new direction under first-time NFL head coach Matt Rhule. After months of speculation as to the future of former MVP quarterback Cam Newton with the franchise, Carolina announced Tuesday that it was giving Newton permission to seek a trade.

That news, coupled with the reports of a pending Bridgewater deal, indicates a changing of the guard at quarterback in Carolina. Bridgewater was, himself, a former first-round draft pick, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He looked to be developing into a franchise quarterback for the Vikings, leading them to a playoff berth and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl in just his second season.

A gruesome knee injury forced Bridgewater to miss all of the 2016 season and a vast majority of the 2017 season, even threatening to derail his NFL career. When Bridgewater did return to the field over the past two seasons, he showed enough to earn the confidence of those now calling the shots in Carolina.

Bridgewater has started at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons twice in his career, and he's won both of those games. The first, a 41-28 victory, came in his first ever NFL start for Minnesota back in 2014. He also led the Vikings to a 20-10 win in Atlanta in 2015. Against the Falcons, Bridgewater has completed 39 of his 58 attempts for 491 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Related Content

news

Bair: 'Don't let it define us' must be Falcons mantra rebounding after loss to Saints

Cordarrelle Patterson, Rashaan Evans, Grady Jarrett and Falcons leadership committed to moving on quickly from defeat in season opener

news

'A lot of things to learn from': Drake London reflects on NFL debut

London led all Falcons receivers in Sunday's matchup against the Saints

news

'Those plays were pivotal': Fourth quarter explosives mount too high for Falcons in loss to Saints

Tori's Takeaway analyzes how Jameis Winston, Saints led a comeback on explosive plays that allowed Winston to accumulate over 200 passing yards in the fourth quarter alone.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out for Falcons in Sunday's contest vs. Saints

Atlanta loses to rival New Orleans Saints in dramatic fashion

news

Falcons inactives: Two Falcons rookies listed as inactive ahead of Week 1 showdown with New Orleans Saints

Drake London, Darren Hall to play on Sunday. Ted Monachino to not coach vs. Saints as he deals with a personal matter.

news

Falcons disclose practice squad elevation ahead of Sunday's home opener vs. New Orleans Saints

Anthony Firkser gets the call up. Falcons also release a defensive lineman.

news

Falcons announce captains for 2022 season

Grady Jarrett, Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell lead the charge.

news

Five things to watch when Falcons host rival Saints in Week 1

Will Drake London make his Falcons debut? How will Marcus Mariota change the Falcons offense? Intensity of the rivalry, and more.

news

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Players and coaches will try to help rookies playing in their first NFL game Sunday vs. New Orleans

news

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Whether or not we see the Falcons No. 8 overall pick's Falcons debut is still unknown as we head into the weekend.

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Falcons are 7-1 vs. New Orleans in regular-season openers

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

We also discuss defining a successful season in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair: 'Don't let it define us' must be Falcons mantra rebounding after loss to Saints

'A lot of things to learn from': Drake London reflects on NFL debut

What went wrong vs. Saints, how Falcons move forward from loss | Falcons Final Whistle

'Those plays were pivotal': Fourth quarter explosives mount too high for Falcons in loss to Saints

Advertising