Report: Panthers finalizing deal with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

That news, coupled with the reports of a pending Bridgewater deal, indicates a changing of the guard at quarterback in Carolina. Bridgewater was, himself, a former first-round draft pick, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He looked to be developing into a franchise quarterback for the Vikings, leading them to a playoff berth and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl in just his second season.

A gruesome knee injury forced Bridgewater to miss all of the 2016 season and a vast majority of the 2017 season, even threatening to derail his NFL career. When Bridgewater did return to the field over the past two seasons, he showed enough to earn the confidence of those now calling the shots in Carolina.