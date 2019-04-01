Report: Julio Jones 'comfortable' with contract negotiations with Falcons

The Falcons want to reach an agreement on a contract extension with star receiver Julio Jones this offseason; it's one of their two stated priorities along with reaching a similar agreement with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure reached out to Jones recently for an update on those conversations, and it appears they aren't causing any stress for the All-Pro receiver.

"I don't know," Jones told McClure when asked where things stand. "My agent [Jimmy Sexton] is in the process of them talking about it. It hasn't came to me. I'm good. I'm comfortable with how everybody's doing it. There's no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they're going to get it done, we'll get it done."

With other top-tier receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown receiving massive new deals over the past two offseasons, some have speculated that Jones could become the highest-paid receiver in the league with this new deal.

McClure asked him about becoming the highest-paid player at his position, to which Jones said that he doesn't really care about owning that title.

"It's a number," Jones said. "We've got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team ... it's a lot of ways you can do money."

The Falcons have a number of players they will need to invest in over the coming years, including Deion Jones, Keanu Neal and Austin Hooper. It appears that Jones understands that the team will have to have money at their disposal.