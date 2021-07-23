Report: High percentage of Falcons players have been vaccinated against COVID-19

That means most Falcons will be able to resume a relatively normal work schedule.

Those players won't have to be tested daily. They won't have to wear masks at the team facility and won't have to quarantine for five days after exposure to someone with COVID-19. That last one's a biggie, considering a close call won't remove a player from the lineup or even a practice.

Life will still be tougher on the unvaccinated. They'll have to get tested for COVID-19 every day, won't be able to eat in the cafeteria and mask wearing will be mandated, among other restrictions.

The Athletic's Lindsay Jones reported Friday more that 80 percent of players have been fully vaccinated or are in the process of reaching that status.