Report: Falcons restructure Tyeler Davison's contract 

Matt Ryan wasn't the only Falcon to have his contract reportedly restructured as WSB's Zach Klein reports the Falcons also restructured defensive tackle Tyeler Davison's contract.
Davison, 28, is entering his third season in Atlanta. The former fifth-round pick has recorded 91 tackles, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery during his time with the Falcons.
The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 17 with all 32 NFL teams needing to be under the league's salary cap number of $182.5 million.