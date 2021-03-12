Report: Falcons restructure Jake Matthews' contract 

Matthews, 29, is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Since the Falcons selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews has started 111 games. His consistency protecting Matt Ryan's blindside is something Atlanta has become dependent on over the last seven years.

The move to restructure Matthews' contract is one of the Falcons' efforts to get below the salary cap of $182.5 million salary cap. All 32 NFL teams must be below the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 17. Ledbetter reports this restructure created 8.6$ million of cap space room.