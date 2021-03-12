Report: Falcons restructure Jake Matthews' contract 

The Falcons have reportedly restructured tackle Jake Matthews' contract

Mar 12, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly restructured left tackle Jake Matthews' contract, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Matthews, 29, is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Since the Falcons selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews has started 111 games. His consistency protecting Matt Ryan's blindside is something Atlanta has become dependent on over the last seven years. 

The move to restructure Matthews' contract is one of the Falcons' efforts to get below the salary cap of $182.5 million salary cap. All 32 NFL teams must be below the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 17. Ledbetter reports this restructure created 8.6$ million of cap space room.

Matthews is under contract with the Falcons through the 2023 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 at the age of 32.

Related Content

news

Report: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to attend Trey Lance's Pro Day

Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith will be in attendance for Trey Lance's Pro Day at North Dakota State on Friday
news

Report: Falcons not expected to re-sign Damontae Kazee 

The Falcons are reportedly not expected to re-sign safety Damontae Kazee 
news

Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, three more exclusive rights free agents 

The Falcons have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents
news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Falcons have been awarded three compensatory picks in this year's draft 
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Daniel Jeremiah poses a double trade down option for Falcons 

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah makes an interesting case for the Falcons in the first round 
news

Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Carpenter started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020
news

Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

Some thoughts and newsy nuggets on the Atlanta Falcons from Matt Tabeek
news

Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Falcons are not expected to use the franchise tag on safety Keanu Neal
news

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

A look at three cornerbacks the Falcons could target if they become free agents 

Top News

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, three more exclusive rights free agents 

Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

Advertising