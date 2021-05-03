Report: Falcons not picking up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option

Hurst, 27, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hurst was taken with the No. 25 overall pick, one selection before the Falcons drafted wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick.

Every player who is selected in the first round automatically gets a fifth-year option. The option allows a team to retain a player's rights for five years rather than the standard four-year contract all rookies who aren't drafted in the first-round get. The deadline to pick up the fifth-year option on first-round draft picks from the 2018 is May 3.