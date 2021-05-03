Report: Falcons not picking up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option

The Falcons are reportedly not picking up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option 

May 03, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly not picking up the fifth-year option on tight end Hayden Hurst, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hurst, 27, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hurst was taken with the No. 25 overall pick, one selection before the Falcons drafted wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick.

Every player who is selected in the first round automatically gets a fifth-year option. The option allows a team to retain a player's rights for five years rather than the standard four-year contract all rookies who aren't drafted in the first-round get. The deadline to pick up the fifth-year option on first-round draft picks from the 2018 is May 3.

