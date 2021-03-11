Report: Falcons not expected to re-sign Damontae Kazee 

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly not expecting to re-sign safety Damontae Kazee, according to a tweet by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Kazee, 27, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league begins on March 17. The former fifth-round pick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in early October of the 2020 season.
During his four-year career with the Falcons, Kazee amassed 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles.
With the release of Ricardo Allen and the Falcons not placing the franchise tag on Keanu Neal, the safety room will look a lot different for the Falcons in 2021.