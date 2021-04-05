Report: Falcons have had 'exploratory talks' about trading No. 4 pick 

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says the Falcons have had exploratory talks about trading the No. 4 overall pick, per a report

Apr 05, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly had "exploratory talks" with teams about trading the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, according to Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer.

At this moment, Breer believes the Falcons will stay put at No. 4 and draft a quarterback and they very well could do that with the talent at the position. But with many holes to fill on its roster, Atlanta could be strongly considering the flexibility and the assets that come with trading the pick.

"My guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don't think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position," Breer said in his MMQB column. "But I do know they're open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4."

General manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have nine picks to use in their first draft together. Fontenot has said he believes in drafting the best player available when he's on the clock. Who that player is and where the Falcons will select remains the question, for now.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Penei Sewell could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Taking a closer look at why Penei Sewell could be the Falcons' first-round pick 
news

In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons & NFL FLAG, support from Nike, Alabama sanctions girls flag football as an official high school sport

Girls flag football is coming to Alabama high schools this fall.
news

Falcons and Truist partner on mural for 404 Day

Atlanta artist Fabian "Occasional Superstar" Williams partnered with the Atlanta Falcons and Truist to create a mural to celebrate the Atlanta University Center for 404 Day.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Justin Fields could be Falcons' first-round pick 

An in-depth look at why quarterback Justin Fields could be Atlanta's first-round pick 
news

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & associates assist with tornado relief in Coweta County

Falcons distribute meals and sort donation items in community struck by recent tornado
news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Atlanta Falcons Plan to Travel to London in October 

news

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines
news

Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

Standout tight end Kyle Pitts says he and the Falcons have talked a few times during pre-draft process
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank released a statement on Georgia voting rights

Top News

In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons & NFL FLAG, support from Nike, Alabama sanctions girls flag football as an official high school sport

Evaluating the current roster | GM Terry Fontenot

2021 NFL Draft: Why Justin Fields could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Top draft prospect Kyle Pitts thinks Falcons are 'pretty interested' in him

Advertising