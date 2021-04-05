Report: Falcons have had 'exploratory talks' about trading No. 4 pick 

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly had "exploratory talks" with teams about trading the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, according to Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer.
At this moment, Breer believes the Falcons will stay put at No. 4 and draft a quarterback and they very well could do that with the talent at the position. But with many holes to fill on its roster, Atlanta could be strongly considering the flexibility and the assets that come with trading the pick.
"My guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don't think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position," Breer said in his MMQB column. "But I do know they're open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4."
General manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have nine picks to use in their first draft together. Fontenot has said he believes in drafting the best player available when he's on the clock. Who that player is and where the Falcons will select remains the question, for now.