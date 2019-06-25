Ranking the Falcons' five all-time best passing performances 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – There have been many stellar passing performances through the years of Falcons' football. More often than not, it seems high-powered offenses are what the Falcons have been associated with for years. And if you go through the record books, you can see why.

Let's take a look at the top-five passing performances in franchise history:

1. Oct. 2. 2016 (Matt Ryan, 503 yards)