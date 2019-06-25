Ranking the Falcons' five all-time best passing performances 

Jun 25, 2019 at 02:05 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – There have been many stellar passing performances through the years of Falcons' football. More often than not, it seems high-powered offenses are what the Falcons have been associated with for years. And if you go through the record books, you can see why.

Let's take a look at the top-five passing performances in franchise history:

1. Oct. 2. 2016 (Matt Ryan, 503 yards)

Ryan shredded the Panthers' defense in this game setting a franchise record for most passing yards in a game with 503. His performance helped Atlanta defeat Carolina, 48-33. Ryan wasn't the only player to set a franchise record during this game though. Julio Jones had himself a day as well, catching 12 passes for 300 yards. Jones' 300 yards and Ryan's 500 yards marked the first time a quarterback-wide receiver duo has ever totaled that many yards in a game.

MattRyanvsPanthers_KC

2. Sept. 7, 2014 (Matt Ryan, 448 yards)

It was Matt Bryant's 52-yard field goal in overtime that gave Atlanta the 37-34 victory of the New Orleans Saints, but it was Ryan's passing performance that gave the Falcons a chance in the first place. Ryan went 31-for-43 and threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 performance.

MattRyanvs.Saints_KC
AP Photo/Paul Abell

3. Dec. 23, 2001 (Chris Chandler, 431 yards)

Chandler completed 28-of-40 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 33-30 win over Buffalo. Wide receiver Brian Finneran led the way in receiving yards with 93 on five catches. Jay Feely made four field goals, including a 52-yard field goal, to help lift the Falcons over the Bills.

ChrisChandler_KC
AP Photo/Allen Keen

4. Sept. 29, 2013 (Matt Ryan, 421 yards)

On this day, Ryan's stellar performance didn't result in a win for the Falcons as they fell to Tom Brady and the Patriots, 30-23. Ryan threw for 421 yards, completing 34 of his passes. Tony Gonzalez led the way in receiving yards with 12 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

MatRyanvsPats_KC
AP Photo/Paul Abell

5. Sept. 30, 2018 (Matt Ryan, 419 yards)

In Week 4, Ryan lit up the Bengals' defense for 419 yards. The Falcons fell to the Bengals in the finals seconds of regulation, 37-36. Ryan was 29-of-39 on the day with Jones leading the way with 173 yards on nine catches.

MattRyanvs.Bengals

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership, NFL trade deadline options and a Lee Smith tribute

We discuss those topics and more in this week's mailbag
news

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the defense through five weeks

Best moments, defensive MVP, what needs to improve and more.
news

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the offense through five weeks

Best moments, offensive MVP, what needs to improve and more.
news

Bair: What I've learned about Matt Ryan's work, reputation covering him up close

news

Five things to watch after the Falcons bye week

The Falcons sit at 2-3 entering the bye week. Atlanta has 12 games left. 
news

Bair's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain on top as Ravens, Cowboys surge, Falcons move up

Bills, Buccaneers make moves in this week's in NFL hierarchy
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

Between Kyle Pitts, Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant, the Falcons 2021 draft class shined in win. 
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, offensive line improvement and the 2021 NFL Draft class

We answer your questions in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: What Arthur Smith's Falcons showed us with fourth-quarter drive that beat Jets

news

Defense steps up in Falcons 27-20 win over New York Jets in London

Missing multiple starters on defense, the Falcons racked up two sacks and an interception in the win. 
news

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

Kyle Pitts finished the game with his first career touchdown and over 100 receiving yards. It was a day to remember for the rookie tight end. 
news

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Top News

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the defense through five weeks

Bair Mail: On the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership, NFL trade deadline options and a Lee Smith tribute

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the offense through five weeks

Bair: What I've learned about Matt Ryan's work, reputation covering him up close

Advertising