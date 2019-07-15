Ranking each of Grady Jarrett's 17 career sacks

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, and if the past is any indication, there should be plenty more sacks in his future.
But the future can wait. Let's take a moment to appreciate each of the 17 sacks Jarrett has produced during his first four seasons in Atlanta. So, here it is: The definitive ranking of Grady Jarrett sacks.
T-17. Two halves make a whole
During the 2017 season, Jarrett had a half-sack against the New York Jets in Week 8 and against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Since they aren't technically full sacks, they can't be ranked higher than a solo sack. Special shout out to Jets quarterback Josh McCown, though, who should get credit for the other half of the sack for diving to the ground like that.
16. Grady's first career sack
Jarrett earned his first career sack in Week 13 of the 2015 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It feels like a milestone such as this should be higher on the list, but this is a ranking I take very seriously and it's just not that noteworthy of a sack. I do like how Jarrett kind of lays on top of Jameis Winston after the play in case anyone else tried to take credit for the sack.
15. He's really got Winston's number
We're three (four) sacks into this ranking and Jameis Winston has been mentioned in each one. If the Falcons played the Buccaneers for each game, Jarrett would already be the all-time sack leader. In Week 9 of the 2016 season, Jarrett benefitted from Tampa Bay's center completely forgetting the play and leaving an easy path to Winston. This one fell down the ranking solely because of the low degree of difficulty.
14. Falling with style
This is a pretty neutral sack if we're being honest. In Week 13 of the 2017 season, Jarrett and Vikings center Pat Elflein battled to a what looked to be a standstill. When Jarrett mounted another charge, Elflein got turned a little and tried to use Jarrett's momentum against him to take him to the ground. Instead, Elflein threw Jarrett right into Case Keenum. So, this should probably be a half-sack.
13. Grady dropping dimes
Jarrett's strip-sack against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 of the 2018 season is higher up on this list solely because of the outcome: A 74-yard touchdown return by Vic Beasley. Sure, Beasley is the one who gets credit for the touchdown, but Jarrett was the John Stockton of this play with the assist.
12. Motor running hot
Jarrett is talented enough to beat linemen with his initial move, but what makes him such an effective pass rusher is his relentlessness. Against the Cardinals in Week 15 of the 2018 season, Jarrett is driven past quarterback Mike Glennon and seemingly out of the play. Showing the flexibility of a defensive end, Jarrett plants his foot in the ground and pivots back to Glennon to get the sack. Truly an impressive play.
11. Bull in a china shop
A lot of the mid-tier sacks on this list look fairly similar. This sack, which came against the Panthers in Week 17 of the 2017 season, is reminiscent of the earlier sack on this list against Jameis Winston. The key difference, however, is that the offensive lineman doesn't totally screw up. He does step too far to the right, leaving a lane, but he gets a pretty clean shot at Jarrett's pads. It doesn't matter, though, Jarrett just would not be denied.
10. Saints let Grady go marching in
It's not often that Drew Brees gets knocked down. Brees was sacked just 17 times last season, less than any quarterback who started all 16 games. Therefore, it's noteworthy when he is sacked, as he was in Week 17 of the 2016 season. There's nothing too special to Jarrett's sack here, but his handwork is certainly something worth pointing out.
9. Grady takes on an army
Sometimes, you've got to work harder than usual to get things done. Working hard has never been a problem for Jarrett, who literally engages with three separate Broncos offensive linemen before coming away with his second career sack in Week 6 of the 2016 season. You can almost see Jarrett's relief as he dives into Paxton Lynch.
8. Super Bowl Sack II
The second of Jarrett's three sacks in Super Bowl LI was the least remarkable, but all three of the sacks should be honorary No. 1s on this list. Jarrett's performance in that game was truly something special, and he had a legitimate shot at winning Super Bowl MVP. At the very least, this performance put him on the map, nationally.
7. Bringing heat off the edge
Man, this dude is athletic. In the Falcons' win against the Cardinals in Week 15 of the 2018 season, Jarrett lined up just inside of defensive end Bruce Irvin but still opposite of left tackle Korey Cunningham. At the snap, Irvin drops into coverage leaving Jarrett as the edge rusher. Jarrett shows enough flexibility to dip under Cunningham and bend the pocket back to sack Josh Rosen. That's a 305-pound defensive tackle doing that (have you fallen out of your chair yet?)
6. Taking him for a ride
Jarrett rightfully gets credit for his quickness, but that's not the only tool at his disposal. In Week 9 last season, Jarrett displayed a devastating bull rush, knocking Redskins left guard Shawn Lauvao all the way back into quarterback Alex Smith. This play provided a good reminder that sometimes the fastest way to get around someone is to go right through them.
5. Grady Giantsbane
This sack, which came against the Giants in Week 7 of the 2018 season, is so great that we need to go over each sequence to properly respect it.
1. Jarrett is so fast off the snap the left guard literally does not touch him.
2. Giants were ready for Jarrett and have the center shading to pick him up.
3. After getting driven and thrown off-balance, Jarrett resets his feet and gets leverage.
4. Jarrett disengages and completes a tight reverse to finally get Eli Manning on the ground.
4. Who wants to go swimming?
Giants left guard Will Hernandez had a really tough time not just stopping Jarrett in this Monday Night Game but even getting a hand on him. Right off the blocks, Jarrett executes a beautiful swim move to go up and over Hernandez, leaving him to watch as Eli Manning is dropped at midfield.
3. That man has a family
So fresh. So clean (clean).
2. Super Bowl Sack III
By the time Jarrett notched his third sack of Super Bowl LI, it's clear he was in Tom Brady's head. Look at how quickly Brady drops his gaze and starts looking for an escape route. This is what it looks like to see a lion chasing a stumbling, frightened gazelle.
1. Super Bowl Sack I
I mean, good lord.