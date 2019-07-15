Ranking each of Grady Jarrett's 17 career sacks

Jarrett earned his first career sack in Week 13 of the 2015 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It feels like a milestone such as this should be higher on the list, but this is a ranking I take very seriously and it's just not that noteworthy of a sack. I do like how Jarrett kind of lays on top of Jameis Winston after the play in case anyone else tried to take credit for the sack.