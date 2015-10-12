Quoteboard: Falcons vs. Redskins

Coach Dan Quinn**

Opening Statement:

"I thought today was a really clear demonstration of our toughness, grit, and a mindset to finish today. I'm so glad that came through. For our team, I know we want to give Washington a lot of credit. They played extremely tough, and we knew this fight would go the distance. We were totally expecting that. In fact, we even talked about it last night. If we have to go extra, then we'll go extra. We're always prepared to go as long as we to have to. I think we've developed a lot of grit and toughness with our group. They just won't stop backing off and competing. It's one of the things that I love most about our team."

On Robert Alford's plays today:

"For the defensive backs, we knew it was going to be a matter of time before we got our hands on a couple of footballs. No surprise that Robert [Alford] has gotten the ball the last couple of weeks. It's just been alive for him. He had a bunch of pass break-ups last week, then on the tip that he got today, and of course, the one to finish. We couldn't be more thrilled for him."

On Matt Ryan:

"I think that's another guy that you just never count out. I think everybody here knows that because of the competitor that he is. I think we have to give Washington a lot of credit. They played extremely hard, and performed exactly like we thought they would. We have belief through the roof with Matt [Ryan]."

On the run game:

"For us, that balance is really important. The fact that we're able to run it, and have success that way opens up so much of the play action and the keepers that we like to feature. Having that balance there is a really important part of what we like to do."

On the clock management to end the first half:

"In the end of the first half, we thought we had a chance to go and get the points out of it. I could've taken one earlier, but I felt like we were pressing to get going, and they looked like they were gassed. Sometimes that's just my call to say let's just keep the gas on them. We're ripping, so let's just keep going as opposed to giving them an opportunity to go. As far as the end, as we're going down, we're prepared at the end of regulation to take a timeout if we need it after the fourth down. We ended up scoring on it as we went through."

On Devonta Freeman not taking it to the ground for the touchdown:

"Yes, it's totally accurate. You've got to complete the act of the catch, after the catch happens. When the ball came loose on the ground, it just didn't complete the act of the catch, so it's really clear for us. We knew when that happened that may be the case. That's one we can for sure learn from, and one that we'll watch tomorrow just to re-emphasize that when it's there you have to complete the act of the catch all the way through the ground."

On what it means to be 5-0:

"Well I think for us, it's just a real clear demonstration of how hard the guys all want to play for one another. We try to stay in the present moment as often as we can so we'll get right back to it tomorrow. I think it shows a lot of the character, and the toughness of the men in the room. I know they want to keep battling for it. We feel like we've got a long way to go, in terms of how good we'll get. It's just early for us still and we recognize that. The next challenge will be right at hand again. It's not something that we'll spend a lot of time talking about."

On taking any positives from having a tough game:

"Well I think there are some positives that do come out of it when you go through the tough time, and push yourself to a new threshold. When it happens, you've been through it, and you know you're ready to battle for it again. Fortunately, for us, we've been through a couple, but when you're in that locker room, and you're exhausted and knowing that you pushed yourself to a new spot to go fight, I think you do gain something from that. Hopefully, we won't have to go through that experience every week, but there is plenty of stuff to be gained from that for sure."

On whether he wanted to get WR Roddy White back in there by design:

"He's a really important part of what we're doing. He's a really important factor for us, has been for a really long time, and will continue to be. He's just as tough as they get, and somebody that you can totally count on especially when the game is on the line."

On Devonta Freeman having most of the carries despite Tevin Coleman being 100 percent healthy:

"It was really the hot hand. I thought Devonta just kept battling for it. He felt fresh going through, so sometimes that'll happen too. We're excited about where Tevin's headed. Although he didn't get the touches that we maybe thought going in, sometimes the game just works out that way. When you're feeling it, you just have to keep going in that way."

On who got the game ball:

"We didn't give one out today. Those are some special times. There were a number of guys who would've been candidates for that for sure. The group is so stuff. They just want to keep battling for one another. There would've been a lot of candidates all the way through. None bigger than Robert [Alford] at the end of the game where he stepped up to end the game. All around there were plays all over the place. We've got a long way to go, but there's a lot we can take from this game. There are things we can learn from, and things we can get better at. We're going to continue to do that."

On Matt Bryant missing two field goals:

"For us, that looks like a fluke. I'd say for him to have a couple where he hit it off of the rim, look out because he's about to get hot again. It doesn't happen very often, and he's somebody that we totally 100 percent count on. He's a true pro, in terms of the way he prepares and goes forward, so we have tons of confidence in him. It was a tough afternoon for him."

On an update on C Mike Person:

"We don't have an update on Mike [Person] yet, but we'll able to follow up on that tomorrow. He did sprain his ankle but I'm not sure of the severity or length of it. He was not able to return for us today. We don't know his availability for this week's game."

On Matt Ryan lowering his shoulder:

"I've said all along that I've had great respect for how good Matt was, but until you're around somebody I don't know if you sense the competitor. He demonstrates that for our team game-after-game. We always want them to say, 'Man do these guys play hard, and they play with toughness and they know how to finish.'"

On how Marquand Manuel sparked energy in Robert Alford for that play:

"I think Marquand is so uniquely qualified because he's been in Robert's situation, where he's had so much experience playing in the NFL. Their relationship is close enough to say, 'Hey man, its right back at hand.' We knew Rob was such an important guy, keeps his poise and goes right back to it. He certainly did that. Credit to both guys there for recognizing a moment that I can teach from. I guess one of the things we talked about on the sidelines with the team is how much fun it is to compete when you get into these game and these moments. I'm glad we're able to experience that, and didn't have to go into overtime all the way through. But sometimes that's what it takes."

QB Matt Ryan

On the tough first half:

"We didn't' play as well as we would've liked to offensively in the first half. We just never really got into a rhythm. I didn't do a good enough job for us to keep the ball moving and make plays. I'm proud of the way we continued to battle in the second half and fourth quarter. We stepped up and made some big plays after mistakes. It was a good team win."

On the final drive of regulation:

"I thought it was a well-executed drive by us across the board. I thought our offensive line did a great job in terms of pass protection. Devonta [Freeman] did a nice job out of the backfield. Everybody was involved. Jacob Tamme made a really nice catch on a seam route that was low. Roddy [White] comes up, after we think we have the touchdown, with a huge fourth-down play that kept the game going. I was really fired up for him."

On Roddy White:

"I was fired up. He played really clutch for us down the stretch. He's a great player and has been for a long time. He's going to continue to do those kind of things for us this year."

On taking on a safety while scrambling in the fourth quarter:

"It was one of those situations where yards are important and time is most important. I was on the sideline and looking downfield to see if anything was opening up. I wanted to protect myself and get as much as I could get. I put my shoulder down and tried to get as many yards as I could."

On overcoming turnovers, missed field goals, etc.:

"I think good teams find ways to win even when it's not pretty. I certainly didn't play my best football today, but we still found a way to get it done. Guys kept competing. Dan [Quinn] talks about all the time 'regardless of the situation, you have to go out there and you have to compete' and I think guys did that today."

On the pick-six to win the game:

"That was a great play by Robert [Alford]. I can't say enough about how good our defense played today. You turn the football over three times, you put them in a really tight spot. They played great."

On Julio Jones:

"He's so tough. He's a warrior and he wants to compete. He plays as hard as he possibly can every time he goes out on the field. We're fortunate that he's a part of our organization. He's a competitor."

On having Jacob Tamme back:

"It's important. He's a big part of what we want to do offensively. He's a versatile player and I thought he did a nice job today."

On Devonta Freeman:

"You see what he's capable of doing week in and week out. It's fun to watch. He's a great competitor. The touchdown run at the end, where he gets hit and keeps going, makes a guy miss and finishes the run into the endzone."

WR Roddy White

On what the large ovation from the crowd meant to him:

"It meant a lot. I've been around this place for a very long time, and they know every Sunday I'm going to give my all, and that I'm going to give them everything I got every Sunday I go out there. So it was good, I love those people and they love me also."

His thoughts on his game today after a week of questions about catches and targets:

"We're 5-0, so no complaints no worries from me, just happy we got out of that one. We didn't play well on offense at all, too many three-and-outs, and we just weren't clicking like were usually are. We turned the ball over too much today."

On the short week and getting ready for rival New Orleans:

"It'll be good for us, Coach Dan Quinn always takes care of us as a football team, so we'll be ready to go Thursday. We know it's a short week, and whatever schedule he has planned for us will be a good one."

On the recent rumors that three teams are interested in trading for him:

"I haven't heard any of that, I'm a Falcon and I'm going to be a Falcon for life. I've dedicated everything I've got to this team and this organization, and I'm going to continue to do that each and every week."

RB Devonta Freeman

On his second touchdown of the day:

"It was all-or-nothing, fight for your brothers, that's what we live by every day. My mentality is that no one can bring me down, and the offensive line's mindset is that they aren't going to let anyone touch me. When they do their jobs it makes everyone look good. It starts with them."

On the job Kyle Shanahan has done with the offense:

"We are doing a great job. Everybody, Kyle [Shanahan], the offensive lineman, the quarterback, the receivers, everybody is doing a great job as a whole unit. We turned this thing around together. We said back in April what we wanted to stand for, so it's all showing and paying off right now. Everybody is living up to our expectations.

CB Robert Alford

On the team getting a quality win and overcoming mistakes:

"The game is not over till it's over. This team that we have and these coaches that we have, we are always going to grind till the end."

On believing the team was going to win the game after falling behind:

"We never had any doubt. We kept talking to each other and we knew the game wasn't over. We just went out there and grinded and believed in each other and believed in the coaches and we pulled it out."

CB Desmond Trufant

On final play:

"It was beautiful. I started celebrating right away. I couldn't be more proud of him. People are always doubting him, throwing fire at him and he shut everybody up. That's what I'm most happy about, seeing my brother succeed."

What does this win say about this team?

"It's just about finishing. That's what Coach Quinn preaches. We can still get better, but it was a great team win."

DT Jonathan Babineaux