Questions about Julio Jones, Steve Sarkisian, red zone offense, Matt Ryan, Eagles defense, the catch that wasn't

Michael from Roswell, GA

This is not really a question as it is an observation. The Falcons were horrible in preseason and worse in the first real game. Now, the staff can sugarcoat it by saying it was all evaluation. But what I witnessed tonight was an offensive coordinator who knew nothing about calling this game. He called what looked to me to be the same eight or nine plays for most of the game. He didn't switch it up until the last 1:40 of the game and then on the last play, called the exact same play to Julio Jones that he called in January, except it went to the left side instead of the right side. Steve Sarkisian has to go. Last year was horrible, this year including preseason has been even worse. Since Dan Quinn works with the defense, he apparently didn't pay any attention to the supposedly the RED ZONE work put in all summer because what I saw was no improvement whatsoever. If anything, it was more like Sarkisian was closing his eyes and putting his finger on a play and saying, "Well, let's try this one. Or, I got 3 yards out of this play a minute ago, let's see if I can get maybe 5 yards this time." Too much talent on this team to look that bad on national TV. They are now the laughing stock of the NFL and every team who is on their schedule is probably licking their chops because they know the easy game with the Falcons is coming. I would be surprised if this team wins four games this year and not one of those wins will come out of the NFC South. What a joke and embarrassment this team is to the city of Atlanta. Thank Sarkisian for that. All he had to do was learn Kyle Shanahan's playbook which, if I'm not mistaken, Sarkisian was supposed to be familiar with because he ran the same offense in college. That's a joke in and of itself. Well Beek, I'm done. I would be interested in your assessment of what you saw. Just to let you know I have been a die-hard fan since 1966. We couldn't afford tickets back then so my dad took a job collecting money at one of the parking lots so we could go in for free and watch the game. After what I've been through all these years I'm just about done with them. GO DAWGS!!