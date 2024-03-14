'This could be fun': Quarterback Kirk Cousins prioritizing continuity for a Falcons team eager to win

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, the work towards team continuity began weeks before the free agency window officially opened. While in line for the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Walt Disney World's Epcot park, Cousins received a string of messages from an unknown number.

The messages were from Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, introducing himself to the veteran quarterback and, essentially, recruiting him to Atlanta.

Cousins remembered one of the messages reading, "We're ready for you to take us to the promise land."

However, Cousins understands that coveted destination can only be reached by deliberate building of relationships.

"We need to build continuity. That's got to be intentional. It's got to be more than just what the NFL allows us to do on the field," Cousins said. "That's really what my focus will be the next couple months."

The journey towards continuity continued on Cousins' family road trip from Michigan to Georgia after the quarterback agreed to terms with the Falcons Monday before officially signing with Atlanta at the start of the new league year Wednesday. Over the course of that road trip, Cousins was on the phone for a healthy chuck of time, making several calls to his future offensive weapons like Pitts or Drake London.

With a brand new starting quarterback in Cousins, a fresh head coach in Raheem Morris and a first-time play-caller in Zac Robinson, the Falcons will have a lot of ground to cover before September.

Relationships have to be forged and forged fast. For Cousins, he says a key place that relationship-building happens is in the training room, chatting with teammates as he continues to rehab an Achilles injury.

But more importantly, perhaps, it's in the film room.

"I want to see Drake London. I want to see every catch he's had in the league so far. I want to see every catch he had at USC his final year there. I want to watch Kyle Pitts the same way. I want to watch Bijan (Robinson) the same way," Cousins said. "I want to study these guys, and I want to do it with them.