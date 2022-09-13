NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

See where the Falcons rank after Week 1 action

Sep 12, 2022 at 11:23 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There were some odd results across the NFL and some injuries that will impact the NFL landscape.

Get well soon, Dak and TJ.

RELATED CONTENT:

We also saw some titans fall (including the actual Titans) and, as is tradition in Week 2 power rankings, we had to overreact to Week 1 losses. That led to a few teams plummeting farther than they should as punishment, including a Packers team that just could't get it right in consecutive Week 1 duds.

Since this is AtlantaFalcons.com after all, we'll also take a look at where the Falcons stand after that tough Saints loss.

Let's take a look at how things shake out now that the regular season started.

(0-0)
1
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
I mean, wow. What a performance to start the season.
(0-0)
2
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Pat Mahomes is something else.
(1-0)
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
That Bucs defense is ferocious.
(1-0)
4
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Find be a real flaw in the Chargers’ game. I’ll wait.
(0-1)
5
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams will be motivated as heck to win after that Bills loss.
(1-0)
6
6
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown set a franchise receiving record in (checks notes) his first game as an Eagle?!?
(1-0)
7
12
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
There are big-time misses in pre-Week 1 power rankings. Vikes were one of mine. They looked darn good. But is it a new-coach bounce?
(0-1)
8
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Four picks for Joey B. Pigs will fly when that happens again.
(1-0)
9
8
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
The postgame celly after Mike McDaniel’s first win as head coach was as good as Miami’s performance.
(0-1)
10
4
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Tying the Texans?? Come on, Matt. Can’t do that.
(0-1)
11
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers have a young quarterback may lose a few games for a Super Bowl ready roster.
(1-0)
12
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
It’s like Michael Thomas never left.


(1-0)
13
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens lost two starters for the season in Week 1. Injuries stink.
(0-1)
14
8
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Since we’re overreacting big time and punishing teams for Week 1 duds, gotta bring the Packers down a few pegs. Something tells me they’ll be okay. Even with a suspect receiver corps.
(0-1)
15
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams did his thing, but the Raiders have some flaws.
(0-1)
16
5
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
On that last fourth down, Hackett didn't let Russ cook. Not advisable.
(1-0)
17
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Really hope TJ Watt can return this season. One of the best players on the planet is must-see TV.
(0-1)
18
7
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas will be down with Dak gone so long. Even with so much talent at other spots.
(0-1)
19
5
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Could be a Week 1 hiccup. Bet they zoom back up in no time.
(0-0)
20
4
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Lots of flash. How much substance? Chiefs proved Cards don’t belong in the league’s upper half.
(1-0)
21
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns won. Doesn’t change the fact they have a major quarterback problem.
(1-0)
22
6
Giants_table
New York Giants
Brian Daboll might’ve given Saquon Barkley second life.
(1-0)
23
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Getting the Jags early in the year is like landing on a free space. I kid, I kid.
(1-0)
24
7
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Pete Carroll's team showed some gumption against Russ. Can they keep it up once the emotion wears off?
(1-0)
25
5
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears beat the 49ers in a torrential downpour. Without straight sidelines. It was a weird. weird day.
(0-1)
26
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Baker didn’t beat his old team. When the Brown had Jacoby Brissett at QB. Yeesh.
(0-1)
27
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions are better. Still have a long way to go.
(0-1)
28
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
This team looked a lot better in A LOT of areas. Doesn’t matter on game day if you don’t finish.
(0-1)
29
10
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
New England doesn’t belong down this far, but we’ve got to prove a point. Patriots did not look good. I’m sure Boston media is reacting in a calm, measured manner.
(0-1)
30
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Looking better still doesn’t mean good.
(0-0-1)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Tie ain’t a win.
(0-1)
32
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
There’s some talent on this team. It’s a little lacking at the quarterback spot. And elsewhere.
AF_22_Kickoff_Collection_2560x1440

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

See where the Falcons ended up after loss to Buffalo Bills

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Saints the only NFC South team to move up; Bengals highest AFC North squad

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Buccaneers take top spot, Cardinals fall, Chiefs climb and Falcons rise after beating Panthers

Browns and 49ers move up after big wins that could impact AFC, NFC playoff races

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back on top, Chiefs keep rising and Falcons tumble after loss

Patriots, Colts and Vikings look like contenders after big wins

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue

news

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Cardinals back on top, Titans rise and Falcons take a big jump

NFL hierarchy shakes up after several big teams fall

news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

Inside Tori's Notebook: On Marcus Mariota, Drake London, Grady Jarrett and why we have to analyze all four quarters of the Saints loss

Arthur Smith: 'reassess and establish' | Press Conference

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Saints

Advertising