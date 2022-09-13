NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

Videos All the Falcons sacks from week one against the Saints | Highlights

Videos Arthur Smith: 'reassess and establish' | Press Conference

Videos What went wrong vs. Saints, how Falcons move forward from loss

Videos Falcons' Top Plays vs. Saints Week 1

Videos Marcus Mariota's best plays vs. Saints Week 1 | Highlights

Videos Saints vs. Falcons highlights Week 1

Videos Marcus Mariota: "It's early in the season, we'll find ways to improve" | Press Conferences

Videos Grady Jarrett: "It's simple, we have to finish" | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith postgame press conference against New Orleans Saints

Videos Extended Highlights | Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints | 2022 Week 1

Videos Lorenzo Carter: 'Good stuff to build off of' | Press conference

Videos Richie Grant: 'Learn from this tomorrow' | Postgame press conference

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson: 'We're ready to prove everybody wrong' | Press conference

Videos Drake London: 'Being out there in front of the fans was really cool' | Press conference

Videos Rashaan Evans postgame press conference | Saints vs. Falcons

Videos Mykal Walker 'Regardless of the outcome we are going back to the drawing board to get it fixed' | Press conference

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Popcorn fumble bounces perfectly into Rashaan Evans' grasp for takeaway

Videos Marcus Mariota goes UNTOUCHED up the middle for 2-yard TD

Videos Sideline Access | Arnold Ebiketie burns the Saints O-Line for first sack of the rookie's career

Videos Drake London activates TRUCK STICK on Roby to end 31-yard gain

Videos Sideline Access | Grady Jarrett plows through Saints for a BIG Sack on Winston

Videos Sideline Access | Cordarrelle Patterson's powerful 5-yard touchdown run caps off 8 carry, 52 yard series

Videos SCOREDARRELLE Patterson rushes for a 5-yard touchdown vs. New Orleans Saints

Videos Younghoe Koo easily drills 54-yard field goal

Videos Gucci, players, and fans show out at the Dirty Birds Rally

Videos 'GMFB' | Mad Minute Analysis of Falcons vs. Saints Matchup

Videos Rivalry | Saints vs. Falcons | Week 1

Videos Saints vs. Falcons preview | Week 1

Videos Marquice Williams, Dave Ragone and Grady Jarrett speak to media ahead of week one

Videos 50 years of coaching: Dean Pees speaks to the media

Videos The Falcons & Saints Rivalry | Season Kickoff 2022

Videos Relive Falcons intercepting Brees five times in single game | NFL Throwback

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'applying everything that I've learned and absorbed' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith: ' Nothing like opening day in the NFL' | Press Conference

Videos How Atlanta Falcons will beat the New Orleans Saints Week 1 | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos QB to QB: Michael Vick sits down with Marcus Mariota 1-on-1

Videos EARNING Your Spot - Making the Team | On The Rise 2022

Videos Pelissero: 'Good' chance Drake London will play Week 1 vs. Saints

Videos What it means to be a Falcon | Season Kickoff 2022